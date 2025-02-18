UP Warriorz Allrounder Chamari Athapaththu To Miss End Of WPL 2025 Due To Sri Lanka Series

Athapaththu has been named captain of Sri Lanka set to play three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand in March

Spin-bowling allrounder Chamari Athapaththu is likely to leave UP Warriorz before the business end of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

Conflicting international schedules with WPL

Athapaththu was named captain of the Sri Lanka side that is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in New Zealand from March 2 to 18.

Athapaththu was retained by the Warriorz in the WPL 2025 mini auction and hasn’t featured in their playing XI in the six-wicket loss against Gujarat Giants on Sunday.

According to the report, Athapaththu is set to be available until February 26, when they are set to play Mumbai Indians. In total, the allrounder will be with the team for five league matches.

Warriorz are already without regular captain Alyssa Healy, who was ruled out of WPL 2025 due to stress injury to her right foot. The franchise had brought in West Indies allrounder Chinelle Henry as her replacement. In place of Healy, Uma Chetry has taken up keeping duties while spin-bowling allrounder Deepti Sharma has been named captain.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr, who is set to remain with the side and miss the majority of the bilateral series against Sri Lanka. Kerr is currently the only New Zealand player in the WPL 2025.

The clash of the international calendar with the WPL has also seen multiple exits last year as well. England duo Heather Knight and Lauren Bell had pulled out of the WPL 2024 to play international cricket.

UP Warriorz begin with a loss to Gujarat Giants

In the new season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are without the services of veteran New Zealand allrounder Sophie Devine who has taken a break from cricket. Devine is also set to miss the home series against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka have called up 2025 Under 19 Women’s World Cup stars Manudi Nanayakkara and Rashmika Sewwandi for the upcoming series.

After four matches in the WPL 2025, defending champions RCB are top by winning both their matches against Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals. The Warriorz will face off against Capitals on Wednesday in the second league stage clash at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

