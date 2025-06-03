News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Keshav Maharaj on Heinrich Klaasen retirement South Africa
news

Heinrich Klaasen Retirement Tough Pill for South Africa To Swallow, Admits Teammate

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 3, 2025 - 2 min read

The Protea wicketkeeper-batter calls time on his seven-year international stint.

Keshav Maharaj on Heinrich Klaasen retirement South Africa

South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen bid adieu to international cricket on Monday, June 2. Considered one of the most destructive batters in the modern era, his contributions played a pivotal role for the Proteas. His national teammate, Keshav Maharaj, expressed that the aggressive batter was too young to walk away. He also stressed the fact that Klaasen’s departure will leave a huge gap to fill. 

“It’s sad to know that he’s walking away. He’s still young. But we can only wish him well. I’m sure he has his reasons as to why, and you’ve got to respect that”, Maharaj said. 

ALSO READ:

Heinrich Klaasen – One of South Africa’s Best in White-ball Cricket

Klaasen manufactured a dramatic turnaround for himself in international cricket during the ODI series against Australia at home in 2020. His ODI numbers were not very impressive back then, with just 251 runs with an average of a little over 22. The Protea wicketkeeper-batter slammed a ton and two fifties in that series, and was named the ‘Player of the series’ with 242 runs in three innings. 

“It’s amazing to see how his journey has transitioned, where he was sort of in and out, probably not knowing where he stands. And it just took one series that really changed the game”, added Maharaj.

Klaasen was instrumental in the Proteas’ re-emergence in white-ball cricket. The 33-year-old has helped them reach the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Not to forget his heroics with the bat in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 final against India.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube. 

Cricket
Heinrich Klaasen
Keshav Maharaj
South Africa
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Toss Delayed in ENG vs WI 3rd ODI at The Oval Due to Bizarre Reason Traffic

Toss Delayed in ENG vs WI 3rd ODI at The Oval Due to Bizarre Reason

6:04 pm
Disha Asrani
veteran-csk-star-ravichandran-ashwin-backs-rcb-to-clinch-their-maiden-ipl-title

‘You Have To Run After the Trend’: Veteran CSK Star Backs RCB To Clinch Their Maiden IPL Title

RCB will take on PBKS in the final of IPL 2025 on Tuesday.
5:11 pm
Vishnu PN
Virat Kohli Sunil Narine toughest bowler T20s IPL 2025

‘Who Knows…’: Cricket Australia CEO Expresses Wish To See Virat Kohli To Play In BBL

Virat Kohli will play in Australia in October
4:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
Arshdeep Singh started the season on a high note for Punjab Kings and looked in great rhythm, but his form has dipped lately.

Major Concern Over Key Punjab Kings Bowler EXPOSED Ahead of IPL 2025 Final Clash Against RCB

He started the season on a high note and looked in great rhythm, but his form has dipped since the IPL 2025 resumption.
4:24 pm
Darpan Jain
Gujarat Titans Pair To Miss Second England Lions vs India A Test, Set To Arrive Later

Gujarat Titans Pair To Miss Second England Lions vs India A Test, Set To Arrive Later

3:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
AB de Villiers' Message for Virat Kohli and RCB Fans Ahead of IPL 2025 Final vs Punjab Kings

‘Be Sure That…’: AB de Villiers’ Message for Virat Kohli and RCB Fans Ahead of IPL 2025 Final vs Punjab Kings

RCB will take on the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Final tonight.
3:21 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.