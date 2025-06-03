Heinrich Klaasen Retirement Tough Pill for South Africa To Swallow, Admits Teammate

The Protea wicketkeeper-batter calls time on his seven-year international stint.

South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen bid adieu to international cricket on Monday, June 2. Considered one of the most destructive batters in the modern era, his contributions played a pivotal role for the Proteas. His national teammate, Keshav Maharaj, expressed that the aggressive batter was too young to walk away. He also stressed the fact that Klaasen’s departure will leave a huge gap to fill.

“It’s sad to know that he’s walking away. He’s still young. But we can only wish him well. I’m sure he has his reasons as to why, and you’ve got to respect that”, Maharaj said.

Heinrich Klaasen – One of South Africa’s Best in White-ball Cricket

Klaasen manufactured a dramatic turnaround for himself in international cricket during the ODI series against Australia at home in 2020. His ODI numbers were not very impressive back then, with just 251 runs with an average of a little over 22. The Protea wicketkeeper-batter slammed a ton and two fifties in that series, and was named the ‘Player of the series’ with 242 runs in three innings.

“It’s amazing to see how his journey has transitioned, where he was sort of in and out, probably not knowing where he stands. And it just took one series that really changed the game”, added Maharaj.

Klaasen was instrumental in the Proteas’ re-emergence in white-ball cricket. The 33-year-old has helped them reach the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Not to forget his heroics with the bat in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 final against India.

