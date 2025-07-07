Highest Individual Score in Test Cricket: Wiaan Mulder of South Africa Enters The List With Iconic Knock

Cricket fans often wonder: what is the highest individual score in Test cricket? The all-time record for the highest individual score in Test cricket belongs to Brian Lara of the West Indies, who scored an unbeaten 400 runs in a single innings. This monumental knock in 2004 made Lara the only player to reach a quadruple-century in Test history.
Over the years, a select few batsmen have come close to this peak, registering the highest scores in Test matches for their eras. Below, we look at the top record-breaking innings – each a testament to skill, stamina, and sheer batting prowess.
As Wiaan Mulder continues his remarkable innings against Zimbabwe, the cricket world is starting to ask: is Brian Lara’s 400 under threat? The South African all-rounder, who is captaining the side in this Test, has stormed his way to 367 not out – just 35 runs short of equalling Lara’s iconic mark of 400*, the highest individual score in Test cricket.
Mulder’s strike rate has stayed above 100 through most of the innings, and he’s looked completely untroubled by the Zimbabwe bowling. If he continues in this form, he could very well become the first man since Lara to hit a quadruple-century in Tests – or even surpass it.
While breaking Lara’s record would be a monumental feat, the context, opposition, and batting conditions will all factor into whether Mulder gains a cult status for his knock. But as of now, the 21-year reign of the highest score in Test cricket is under serious pressure.
Over the decades, Test cricket has witnessed some legendary innings that have stood the test of time. From marathon knocks to explosive triple centuries, these scores reflect the ultimate blend of endurance, skill, and dominance. Here’s a look at the elite list of players with the highest individual score in Test cricket history.
West Indies legend Brian Lara holds the highest individual score in Test cricket with his 400 not out against England at St. John’s, Antigua. In that marathon innings, Lara batted 778 minutes and faced 582 balls, cracking 43 fours and 4 sixes. This historic score has remained the highest score in Test history for more than two decades.
Australian opener Matthew Hayden smashed 380 runs against Zimbabwe in Perth in October 2003. Hayden’s dominant innings came off 437 balls with 38 fours and 11 sixes, making it the second-highest individual score in Test cricketand the highest ever by an Australian.
Before his 400*, Brian Lara had set the world record with a majestic 375 against England in 1994. That innings broke Sir Garry Sobers’ 36-year-old record and stood as the highest individual score in Test cricket until Lara himself topped it a decade later.
Mahela Jayawardene’s 374 against South Africa in 2006 is the highest Test score by a Sri Lankan. His record-breaking partnership with Kumar Sangakkara and his sheer consistency made this knock one of the greatest and one of the highest scores in Test history.
Wiaan Mulder’s ongoing innings of 367* (as of lunch on July 7, 2025) against Zimbabwe may not be complete yet, but it’s already the highest individual score in Test cricket by a South African. What makes it stand out is the pace at which it has come, making it the second fastest triple century in Tests.
Sir Garfield Sobers’ unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958 was the highest score in Test cricket for nearly four decades. At just 21, Sobers announced himself to the world with this iconic knock.
Len Hutton’s 364 against Australia in 1938 was a historic knock in a timeless Test. It remained the highest individual score in Test cricket until Sobers overtook it in 1958 and still stands as England’s highest.
Jayasuriya’s 340 against India in 1997 marked the first Sri Lankan triple-century. The knock was crucial in putting Sri Lanka on the map as a batting powerhouse and still ranks among the highest scores in Test history.
Hanif Mohammad’s 337 against West Indies in 1958 was a masterclass in survival. Batted for 970 minutes, this innings helped Pakistan draw a Test they were certain to lose – making it one of the grittiest highest scores in Test cricket.
Wally Hammond’s 336* against New Zealand in 1933 became the highest score in Test cricket at the time. With 34 fours and 10 sixes, his dominance and elegance in pre-war cricket still earn him a place in the all-time greats list.
Scoring a triple century in Test cricket is one of the rarest and most remarkable feats in the game. Only a handful of batters have gone even further, etching their names in history with scores that defied belief. Here’s a look at the top 10 highest individual scores in Test cricket, featuring some legends.
|Player
|Score
|Balls Faced
|Minutes
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|Brian Lara
|400*
|582
|778
|43
|4
|68.72
|England
|St John’s
|2004
|Matthew Hayden
|380
|437
|622
|38
|11
|86.95
|Zimbabwe
|Perth
|2003
|Brian Lara
|375
|538
|766
|45
|0
|69.70
|England
|St John’s
|1994
|Mahela Jayawardene
|374
|572
|752
|43
|1
|65.38
|South Africa
|Colombo (SSC)
|2006
|Wiaan Mulder
|367* (still batting)
|334
|–
|49
|4
|109.9
|Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo
|2025
|Garry Sobers
|365*
|–
|614
|38
|0
|–
|Pakistan
|Kingston
|1958
|Len Hutton
|364
|847
|797
|35
|0
|42.97
|Australia
|The Oval
|1938
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|340
|578
|799
|36
|2
|58.80
|India
|Colombo (RPS)
|1997
|Hanif Mohammad
|337
|–
|970
|24
|0
|–
|West Indies
|Bridgetown
|1958
|Wally Hammond
|336*
|–
|318
|34
|10
|–
|New Zealand
|Auckland
|1933
The highest individual score in Test cricket is 400*, scored by Brian Lara of West Indies against England in 2004.
Brian Lara is the only player to score 400 in a Test innings, achieved in April 2004 at Antigua.
The second highest individual score in Test cricket is 380, made by Matthew Hayden of Australia against Zimbabwe in 2003.
As of now, the highest individual score in Test cricket for India is 319 by Virender Sehwag.
No, Wiaan Mulder is not the only player to do it. Hashim Amla (311*) hit the other triple century for Proteas in Tests.
