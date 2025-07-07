Highest Individual Score in Test Cricket: Wiaan Mulder of South Africa Enters The List With Iconic Knock

Cricket fans often wonder: what is the highest individual score in Test cricket? The all-time record for the highest individual score in Test cricket belongs to Brian Lara of the West Indies, who scored an unbeaten 400 runs in a single innings. This monumental knock in 2004 made Lara the only player to reach a quadruple-century in Test history.

Over the years, a select few batsmen have come close to this peak, registering the highest scores in Test matches for their eras. Below, we look at the top record-breaking innings – each a testament to skill, stamina, and sheer batting prowess.

Is the iconic Brian Lara 400 Under Threat?

As Wiaan Mulder continues his remarkable innings against Zimbabwe, the cricket world is starting to ask: is Brian Lara’s 400 under threat? The South African all-rounder, who is captaining the side in this Test, has stormed his way to 367 not out – just 35 runs short of equalling Lara’s iconic mark of 400*, the highest individual score in Test cricket.

Mulder’s strike rate has stayed above 100 through most of the innings, and he’s looked completely untroubled by the Zimbabwe bowling. If he continues in this form, he could very well become the first man since Lara to hit a quadruple-century in Tests – or even surpass it.

While breaking Lara’s record would be a monumental feat, the context, opposition, and batting conditions will all factor into whether Mulder gains a cult status for his knock. But as of now, the 21-year reign of the highest score in Test cricket is under serious pressure.

List of highest individual scores in Test cricket

Over the decades, Test cricket has witnessed some legendary innings that have stood the test of time. From marathon knocks to explosive triple centuries, these scores reflect the ultimate blend of endurance, skill, and dominance. Here’s a look at the elite list of players with the highest individual score in Test cricket history.

Brian Lara – 400*: Highest Individual Score in Test Cricket

West Indies legend Brian Lara holds the highest individual score in Test cricket with his 400 not out against England at St. John’s, Antigua. In that marathon innings, Lara batted 778 minutes and faced 582 balls, cracking 43 fours and 4 sixes. This historic score has remained the highest score in Test history for more than two decades.

Matthew Hayden – 380: Second Highest Score in Test Cricket

Australian opener Matthew Hayden smashed 380 runs against Zimbabwe in Perth in October 2003. Hayden’s dominant innings came off 437 balls with 38 fours and 11 sixes, making it the second-highest individual score in Test cricketand the highest ever by an Australian.

Brian Lara – 375: What Is the Highest Individual Score in Test? Before 2004, It Was This

Before his 400*, Brian Lara had set the world record with a majestic 375 against England in 1994. That innings broke Sir Garry Sobers’ 36-year-old record and stood as the highest individual score in Test cricket until Lara himself topped it a decade later.

Mahela Jayawardene – 374: Sri Lanka’s Highest Score in Test Cricket

Mahela Jayawardene’s 374 against South Africa in 2006 is the highest Test score by a Sri Lankan. His record-breaking partnership with Kumar Sangakkara and his sheer consistency made this knock one of the greatest and one of the highest scores in Test history.

Wiaan Mulder – 367*: The Newest Member on the Highest Test Scores List

Wiaan Mulder’s ongoing innings of 367* (as of lunch on July 7, 2025) against Zimbabwe may not be complete yet, but it’s already the highest individual score in Test cricket by a South African. What makes it stand out is the pace at which it has come, making it the second fastest triple century in Tests.

Garry Sobers – 365*: Held the Highest Individual Score in Test for 36 Years

Sir Garfield Sobers’ unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958 was the highest score in Test cricket for nearly four decades. At just 21, Sobers announced himself to the world with this iconic knock.

Len Hutton – 364: England’s Highest Individual Score in Test

Len Hutton’s 364 against Australia in 1938 was a historic knock in a timeless Test. It remained the highest individual score in Test cricket until Sobers overtook it in 1958 and still stands as England’s highest.

Sanath Jayasuriya – 340: The Highest Score in Test for Sri Lanka (Until Jayawardene)

Jayasuriya’s 340 against India in 1997 marked the first Sri Lankan triple-century. The knock was crucial in putting Sri Lanka on the map as a batting powerhouse and still ranks among the highest scores in Test history.

Hanif Mohammad – 337: Pakistan’s Highest Individual Score in Test Cricket

Hanif Mohammad’s 337 against West Indies in 1958 was a masterclass in survival. Batted for 970 minutes, this innings helped Pakistan draw a Test they were certain to lose – making it one of the grittiest highest scores in Test cricket.

Wally Hammond – 336*: First to Break Bradman’s Record

Wally Hammond’s 336* against New Zealand in 1933 became the highest score in Test cricket at the time. With 34 fours and 10 sixes, his dominance and elegance in pre-war cricket still earn him a place in the all-time greats list.

Top 10 Highest Individual Score in Test Cricket

Scoring a triple century in Test cricket is one of the rarest and most remarkable feats in the game. Only a handful of batters have gone even further, etching their names in history with scores that defied belief. Here’s a look at the top 10 highest individual scores in Test cricket, featuring some legends.

Player Score Balls Faced Minutes 4s 6s Strike Rate Opposition Venue Year Brian Lara 400* 582 778 43 4 68.72 England St John’s 2004 Matthew Hayden 380 437 622 38 11 86.95 Zimbabwe Perth 2003 Brian Lara 375 538 766 45 0 69.70 England St John’s 1994 Mahela Jayawardene 374 572 752 43 1 65.38 South Africa Colombo (SSC) 2006 Wiaan Mulder 367* (still batting) 334 – 49 4 109.9 Zimbabwe Bulawayo 2025 Garry Sobers 365* – 614 38 0 – Pakistan Kingston 1958 Len Hutton 364 847 797 35 0 42.97 Australia The Oval 1938 Sanath Jayasuriya 340 578 799 36 2 58.80 India Colombo (RPS) 1997 Hanif Mohammad 337 – 970 24 0 – West Indies Bridgetown 1958 Wally Hammond 336* – 318 34 10 – New Zealand Auckland 1933

FAQs: Highest Score in Test Cricket

What is the highest individual score in Test cricket?

The highest individual score in Test cricket is 400*, scored by Brian Lara of West Indies against England in 2004.

Who is the only player to score 400 in a Test innings?

Brian Lara is the only player to score 400 in a Test innings, achieved in April 2004 at Antigua.

What is the second highest score in Test cricket?

The second highest individual score in Test cricket is 380, made by Matthew Hayden of Australia against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Who has scored the highest Test score for India?

As of now, the highest individual score in Test cricket for India is 319 by Virender Sehwag.

Is Wiaan Mulder the only South African player to hit 300 in Tests?

No, Wiaan Mulder is not the only player to do it. Hashim Amla (311*) hit the other triple century for Proteas in Tests.

