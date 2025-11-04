Huge Blow For Sydney Thunder As Ravichandran Ashwin Knee Surgery Set To Rule Him Out Of BBL 2025/26

The off-spinner bid adieu to the IPL earlier this year.

A few weeks after committing to play for the Sydney Thunder for an entire Big Bash League (BBL) season, a Ravichandran Ashwin knee surgery has ruled the Indian off-spinner out of the upcoming franchise league season in Australia. The cricketer took to his social media platforms to announce the decision, after mutually agreeing with the Australia-based franchise.

Ashwin stated that he hurt his knee in the process of training for the upcoming season in Chennai, and immediately went for the further procedures. However, the situation of the knee is such that, he will have to miss out on the season, which he was looking forward to. This would have been Ashwin’s first stint with the Sydney Thunder, and the fans will have to wait to watch the Indian spin maestro in their colours.

“I’m gutted to miss BBL|15. My focus now is recovery and coming back stronger. I’m grateful to the Thunder family and the fans for the warmth they’ve already shown me. Trent and the entire management made me feel part of the club from our very first conversation”, wrote Ashwin in his post.

Sydney Thunder sends our best wishes to @ashwinravi99 as he recovers from surgery to his knee that has ruled him out of KFC BBL|15.



Full announcement👇https://t.co/ynOIy9TA6E — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) November 4, 2025

ALSO READ:

Implications Of the Ravichandran Ashwin Knee Surgery

Though the exact extent of the injury is yet to be completely known, Ashwin has voiced that the entire focus would be on the recovery and rehabilitation, in order to make quick progress to return to the ground. That being said, it is a process which would be easier said that done. The 39-year-old expressed that if the recovery goes well, he would land up in Australia to personally spend time with the team.

The Ravichandran Ashwin knee surgery would not be a very pleasing news in the Thunder camp, days ahead of the season. Though the Indian spinner would have added a lot of experience to the squad, the team has enough to entertain their fans. The BBL campaign for the Sydney Thunder will commence in Hobart with a re-match of last year’s grand Finale on December 16.

That being said, the team will return to the comfort of their home ground, the ENGIW stadium for the highly anticipated clash against the Sydney Sixers on December 20. The intensity of the BBL is known to be one of the best in the franchise cricket leagues around the world, and this season is expected to take that intensity a level higher.

Sydney Thunder Updated Squad For BBL 15:

Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Shadab Khan, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Adian O’Connor, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.