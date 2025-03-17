News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
India U19 team Prithvi Shaw
news
Last updated: March 17, 2025

‘If He Can Return to Doing His Basics’- Shashank Singh Believes THIS Cricketer Can Become the ‘Next Big Thing’ in Indian Cricket

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

He believes this player can replace Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the future.

India U19 team Prithvi Shaw

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Shashank Singh believes India batter Prithvi Shaw can become the “next big thing” in Indian cricket. But he opined that the Mumbai cricketer needs to work on certain aspects, including his work ethic and discipline. Shaw has not played for India since July 2021, having last played a T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Shaw has also been struggling for consistency in domestic cricket. His work ethic and discipline have been questioned by some. To add to his woes, Shaw also went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year.

Shashank Singh on how Prithvi Shaw can improve

When asked during an interview about who could replace Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the future, Shashank mentioned Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill apart from Prithvi Shaw.

“Yashasvi for sure, he’s a big name. Shubman Gill is another, he’s a very talented player. Prithvi Shaw too, if he can return to doing his basics, I think he can achieve anything. I know him since the last 13 years, I used to play with him in Bombay (Mumbai),” he told anchor Shubhankar Mishra during a show on the latter’s YouTube channel.

“I know him since I’ve played club cricket with him in Bombay. If you ask me what’s wrong with him, he has different perspectives about things. If he changes his point of views regarding a few of those things, like work ethics, fitness and discipline. Maybe he is working on improving those, but if he can modify some of those aspects he can become even better,” he added.

‘Mistakes can happen’: Shashank

However, Shashank said that he won’t agree with anyone who believes Shaw doesn’t work on his fitness.

“If someone says he doesn’t work on his fitness, I won’t agree. He plays Ranji Trophy, he has played Tests, T20Is, ODIs, IPL. And it’s not like he has played for just the sake of playing. He has performed well and helped his teams win matches. Prithvi is a human being, mistakes can happen. He just needs to modify and rectify his mistakes,” added the 33-year-old.

ALSO READ:

The 25-year-old has often been compared to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Brian Lara. Shashank believes Shaw has shown glimpses of the legendary batting trio and was optimistic about the West Zone cricketer’s return to international cricket.

“Prithvi Shaw has glimpses of Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag. Of course, you can’t take away the DNA from those players, but Shaw has shown glimpses of their batting.”

‘Very Good captaincy material’: Shashank

Shashank believes Shaw is a “very good captaincy material.” Shaw had led the India Under-19 team to the World Cup title in 2018.

“It will be excellent for Shaw as well as the Indian team if he makes a comeback to the national side. Because he will then be able to perform well for the team for a very long time across all three formats. And age is also on his side and he’s a very good captaincy material. He was of course the captain of the India Under-19 team.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
India
Prithvi Shaw
Shashank SIngh

Related posts

'Waiting To Meet': Out of Action Delhi Capitals Pacer T Natarajan Wants To Pick the Brains of Mitchell Starc To Find Rhythm for IPL 2025

‘Waiting To Meet’: Out of Action Delhi Capitals Pacer Wants To Pick the Brains of THIS Teammate To Find Rhythm for IPL 2025

He will be making a comeback to competitive cricket after a long layoff.
4:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘Don’t Consider Kagiso Rabada’: Former Indian Player Questions Gujarat Titans’ Bowling Strategies For IPL 2025

GT acquired the Proteas Kagiso Rabada for INR 10.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.
3:51 pm
Sreejita Sen
Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced former RCB captain, Faf du Plessis, as their vice-captain to Axar Patel for IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Announce Vice-Captain to Axar Patel for IPL 2025, Gives Hint About Playing XI Combination

DC could have used his leadership experience and appointed him their captain, but his age must have gone against him.
3:39 pm
Darpan Jain

‘Work Hard For It’: Former Indian Spinner on Rohit Sharma’s World Cup 2027 Chances

The Indian skipper brushed away his retirement rumors after winning the Champions Trophy 2025.
1:42 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ignored in IPL 2025 Auction, Former Mumbai Indians Youngster Continues Red-Hot Streak To Push Case As Injury Replacement

‘Best Buy of the Auction’ – Former RCB Coach Praises Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 Auction Brilliance

The all-rounder has been performing consistently in limited-overs cricket for his national side.
2:11 pm
Samarnath Soory
Delhi Capitals (DC) Munaf Patel will join the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC) as a bowling coach.

Delhi Capitals Coach Takes Up Coaching Role in Major League Cricket (MLC) in USA

Delhi Capitals (DC) recently appointed him in the same role ahead of IPL 2025.
1:48 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy