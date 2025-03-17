‘If He Can Return to Doing His Basics’- Shashank Singh Believes THIS Cricketer Can Become the ‘Next Big Thing’ in Indian Cricket

He believes this player can replace Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the future.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Shashank Singh believes India batter Prithvi Shaw can become the “next big thing” in Indian cricket. But he opined that the Mumbai cricketer needs to work on certain aspects, including his work ethic and discipline. Shaw has not played for India since July 2021, having last played a T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Shaw has also been struggling for consistency in domestic cricket. His work ethic and discipline have been questioned by some. To add to his woes, Shaw also went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year.

Shashank Singh on how Prithvi Shaw can improve

When asked during an interview about who could replace Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the future, Shashank mentioned Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill apart from Prithvi Shaw.

“Yashasvi for sure, he’s a big name. Shubman Gill is another, he’s a very talented player. Prithvi Shaw too, if he can return to doing his basics, I think he can achieve anything. I know him since the last 13 years, I used to play with him in Bombay (Mumbai),” he told anchor Shubhankar Mishra during a show on the latter’s YouTube channel.

“I know him since I’ve played club cricket with him in Bombay. If you ask me what’s wrong with him, he has different perspectives about things. If he changes his point of views regarding a few of those things, like work ethics, fitness and discipline. Maybe he is working on improving those, but if he can modify some of those aspects he can become even better,” he added.

‘Mistakes can happen’: Shashank

However, Shashank said that he won’t agree with anyone who believes Shaw doesn’t work on his fitness.

“If someone says he doesn’t work on his fitness, I won’t agree. He plays Ranji Trophy, he has played Tests, T20Is, ODIs, IPL. And it’s not like he has played for just the sake of playing. He has performed well and helped his teams win matches. Prithvi is a human being, mistakes can happen. He just needs to modify and rectify his mistakes,” added the 33-year-old.

ALSO READ:

The 25-year-old has often been compared to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Brian Lara. Shashank believes Shaw has shown glimpses of the legendary batting trio and was optimistic about the West Zone cricketer’s return to international cricket.

“Prithvi Shaw has glimpses of Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag. Of course, you can’t take away the DNA from those players, but Shaw has shown glimpses of their batting.”

‘Very Good captaincy material’: Shashank

Shashank believes Shaw is a “very good captaincy material.” Shaw had led the India Under-19 team to the World Cup title in 2018.

“It will be excellent for Shaw as well as the Indian team if he makes a comeback to the national side. Because he will then be able to perform well for the team for a very long time across all three formats. And age is also on his side and he’s a very good captaincy material. He was of course the captain of the India Under-19 team.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.