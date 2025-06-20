Sunrisers Hyderabad Star Follows Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Signs Short-Term Deal With Nottinghamshire

He made a century on his SRH debut.

Nottinghamshire have roped in India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on a short-term County Championship deal. This will be his first stint in the league. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter will replace South African wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne, who will be on national duty for the two-match Test series in Zimbabwe.

“I’m feeling very excited to get my first taste of playing county cricket in England, and it will be a great chance to showcase my skills,” he told the club on joining.

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores feels that Kishan “brings proven quality” to the County Championship Division One leaders.

The 26-year-old will be available for participation against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge on June 22 and Somerset in Taunton on June 29. Nottinghamshire are sitting at the top of the points table of the County Championship Division One with four wins in seven games. Nottinghamshire will start Sunday’s home game against Yorkshire with a 10-point advantage over defending champions Surrey.

The left-hand batter will join a handful of Indians who are participating in the tournament. His former franchise teammate from the Mumbai Indians, Tilak Varma, has signed a short-term deal with Hampshire. Ruturaj Gaikwad will join Yorkshire shortly for the second half of the summer. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be joining Northamptonshire and is likely to return later this month.

The Indian batter has played in two Tests for India, both against the West Indies in 2023. He also represented India in 27 ODIs and 32 T20 internationals. He has amassed 78 runs in Tests with a lone fifty, 933 in the 50-over format, and 796 in T20Is. Notably, he is the second youngest batter (at 24 years 135 days) to score a double hundred in ODI cricket.

The southpaw most recently played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for SRH. He amassed 354 runs in 14 matches at an average of 35.40 and a strike rate of 154.58. He scored a hundred in his side’s campaign opener against the Rajasthan Royals.

Kishan, hailing from Rachi, has played all his first-class matches for Jharkhand. He has amassed 3,447 runs in 98 innings across 58 matches, averaging 37.87 with eight hundreds and 17 fifties. He holds the best score of 273. A total of 118 catches and 11 stumpings sum up his wicket-keeping credentials.

