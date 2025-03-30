News
Jasprit Bumrah India
news
Last updated: March 30, 2025

India Over-Bowled Bumrah: Former Mumbai Indians Coaching Staff Criticises India’s Usage of Jasprit Bumrah as Reason for Injury

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Jasprit Bumrah has not played for India since January 2025, when he sustained a back spasm during the fifth Test against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah India

Former Mumbai Indians coach Shane Bond has criticised India’s excessive usage of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, noting that Bumrah bowled “too much” over the period of a month. The former New Zealand pacer was referring to the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar series against Australia in Australia, where India lost 1-3.

Jasprit Bumrah ended up as the highest wicket-taker of that series with 32 scalps. However, Bumrah suffered a back spasm during the fifth Test in Sydney in January, which continues to keep him out of competitive action. Back injures have been haunting the Gujarat pacer for a while now, even having underwent a surgery to treat the same in 2023.

Shane Bond on India over-using Jasprit Bumrah

As a result of his most recent injury setback, Bumrah missed India’s 2025 Champions Trophy title triumph as well as the initial stage of IPL 2025. He plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. “I don’t think so (On if he would ask Bumrah to change his bowling). He had the [2023] surgery, but he played all that [Australia] Test series, performed unbelievably. At the end of the day, he just bowled too much over a one-month period,” Shane Bond told ESPNCricinfo.

It has to be noted that skipper Rohit Sharma had asked Bumrah to bowl “one more over” during the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne. “Bas abhi. Nahi lag raha hai zor.” [Enough now. I’m not able to push more],” Bumrah was heard telling Rohit in a video which went viral at the time.

ALSO READ:

“And it hasn’t cracked, he hasn’t got a fracture, he is on the borderline of a fracture. But what India would have learned is, if you then look at a five-Test match series in England and they do the same thing, they are probably going to get the same result,” added Shane Bond. The Christchurch-born former speedster noted the importance of having Bumrah fully fit at all times.

“Because if you lose him, you have got T20 World Cups, you’ve got 50-overs World Cups and he’s an important member across all formats, IPL, all that sort of stuff,” opined Bond, who is currently the bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah’s international career so far

Bumrah has so far played 45 Tests, 89 ODIs and 70 T20Is for India since making his international debut in January 2016. He has taken 205, 149 and 89 wickets in the three formats respectively. The 31-year-old was part of the India squad that won the 2024 T20 World Cup after they defeated South Africa in the final. Bumrah had finished the tournament with 15 wickets.

Cricket
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Shane Bond

