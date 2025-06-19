News
ms dhoni csk ipl 2025
news

India U19 World Cup Star At MP T20 League Talks of Meeting MS Dhoni For the First Time

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 19, 2025 - 3 min read

The youngster finished as India's top wicket-taker at the 2024 U19 World Cup

ms dhoni csk ipl 2025

Meeting MS Dhoni is a dream for anyone who loves cricket in India and even if it is a professional cricketer who has represented India at the global stage, it is still a big deal.

Dhoni still remains the only captain in history to have won the T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and the Champions Trophy (2013). Besides that, his five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles with Chennai Super Kings made sure his name on the team sheet is enough to fill seats in the stadium.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Saumy Pandey reveals his starstruck moment meeting MS Dhoni

Former India Under 19 spinner Saumy Pandey knows a thing or two about meeting his idol and how overwhelming it can feel to meet the legendary skipper. Despite being an extrovert, the former U19 vice-captain stood starstruck for a few moments before Dhoni himself had to break the spell.

ALSO READ:

“Im usually very comfortable with talking to anyone. But it was the first time where I stood speechless. Bhaiyya was standing there and I stood frozen thinking ‘What should I say to him?’ Then he looked at me and asked me to join,” Pandey told Cricxtasy on the sidelines of Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The CX Pod (@cricxtasypod)

Pandey, who is representing Bundelkhand Bulls in the league, said that it was a great feeling to know that Dhoni had recognised him as one of the big names from the 2024 Under 19 World Cup in South Africa.

“One of them was introducing me saying that this is Saumy Pandey, he was the vice-captain of the Under 19 team and was the highest wicket-taker in the World Cup. He was like ‘Yeah, I know,’” Pandey remembered.

Bundelkhand Bulls get their first win of MP T20 League 2025

Pandey finished as the tournament’s second highest wicket-taker with 18 wickets from seven matches behind South Africa’s Kwena Maphaka as India reached the final against Australia.

“When I asked him for a photo with him, he asked ‘Photo ka kya karega?’ (What will you do with a photo?), but I asked for it anyway,” Pandey laughed.

Bundelkhand Bulls won their first game of the 2025 season on Wednesday as they beat Chambal Ghariyals by five wickets. They are currently bottom of the seven-team table.

