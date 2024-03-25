WATCH: Fan breaches security to touch Virat Kohli's feet during RCB's IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings

The game had to be interrupted till security could escort him out.

During the ongoing clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), a fan breached security to touch batting stalwart Virat Kohli's feet while he was batting in the middle.

The fan evaded the security at the stadium and ran straight to Kohli after entering the field of play and touched his feet. The game had to be interrupted for some time until security could escort the fan outside. Netizens loved how people love Virat Kohli passionately and made the video viral on social.

The incident occurred at the start of the second innings as Virat Kohli came out to bat. The fan, spotted wearing a white shirt and black pants knelt at Kohli’s feet with the RCB star trying to console him before the ground security rushed in to take him away from the scene.

Virat Kohli capitalises on lifeline from Jonny Bairstow

Interestingly, Kohli got lucky at the start of his innings after Jonny Bairstow dropped him on a duck in the second ball of the innings.

Earlier, after winning the toss and electing to field first, the RCB bowlers demonstrated disciplined bowling. Despite Punjab Kings' attempts to capitalize on their initial momentum, the home team's bowling unit consistently managed to disrupt their rhythm, ultimately limiting them to a total of 176/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

At the time of writing this report, Virat Kohli capitalized on his lifeline and is looking in sublime form as he moved to the 30s in no time. However, RCB lost two wickets in Cameron Green and Faf du Plessis as the scoreline currently reads 47 for 2 in 5 overs.

