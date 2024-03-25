'His talent is out of the world' - Kane Williamson expresses deep admiration for this Indian youngster

Kane Williamson, the esteemed New Zealand cricketer and a vital cog in the Gujarat Titans lineup, showered praise on Shubman Gill, recognizing him as a cricketer of exceptional talent.

Shubman Gill has emerged as a beacon of youthful leadership for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024. The 24-year-old, stepping into the colossal shoes of Hardik Pandya as the new captain, has already begun his tenure with a promising start, steering the Titans to a narrow victory against the formidable Mumbai Indians. This triumph not only marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Titans but also shows Gill's potential as a captain capable of making astute decisions under pressure.

Kane Williamson, the esteemed New Zealand cricketer and a vital cog in the Gujarat Titans lineup, showered praise on Gill, recognizing him as a cricketer of exceptional talent. Williamson's commendation is not just a nod to Gill's on-field prowess but also a testament to his cricketing intellect and leadership qualities.

"Shubman’s talent is out of the world. He’s such a gifted cricketer and incredible to watch, making it look all very easy. So a special player and had an incredible season last year... He’s got a great opportunity here at Gujarat," Williamson expressed in a conversation with News18 CricketNext.

The seasoned Kiwi batsman, who has himself led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the past, sees Gill's ascension as a natural progression of his cricketing journey. Gill, who had an outstanding season last year, is touted as one of the next big things in world cricket. His elevation to the captaincy role, following Pandya's departure to Mumbai Indians, is a leap of faith by the Titans.

Williamson also emphasized the supportive environment within the team, highlighting the crucial role of the support staff and the collective vision that will aid in Gill's growth as a captain.

"Also just buying into his vision, along with, you know, the support staff. There is great leadership among the support staff and that will be very helpful," Williamson added, indicating a united front in backing Gill's captaincy.

Ready to lend his support, Williamson pointed out the importance of authenticity in leadership, a quality he finds in Gill.

"Being authentic is very important and he seems like a very authentic guy... He has got a great cricketing brain and a lot of great attributes as a leader," Williamson remarked.

As the Gujarat Titans gear up for the remainder of the IPL season under Gill's captaincy, the synergy between the young leader's vision and the experienced insights of players like Williamson is set to be a cornerstone of their journey.