Is Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final Catch Illegal Under The New Amended MCC Laws?

The law will be adopted by MCC in October 2026.

Suryakumar Yadav’s catch in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29 was a key moment in India’s win. He grabbed a high shot from David Miller near long-off, threw the ball up before stepping over the boundary, and came back inside to complete the catch.

Under the proposed MCC Law 19.5.2, set to be integrated into ICC playing conditions in June 2025 and MCC laws in October 2026, this catch is legal.

Law on Boundary Catches

19.5.2 A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if, prior to their first contact with the ball, their final contact with the ground was not entirely within the boundary. This applies to any fielder who makes contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, whether or not the ball has previously been touched by another fielder.

19.5.2.1 If a fielder’s first contact with the ball does not contravene 19.5.2, that fielder may then jump from outside the boundary in order to make contact with the ball whilst airborne. After making contact with the ball once airborne, all subsequent contact with the ground by that fielder, until the ball becomes dead, must be within the field of play. Any subsequent contact with the ground outside the boundary by that fielder during that delivery, whether or not in contact with the ball, will result in a boundary being scored.

19.5.2.2 If the ball is returned to the field of play, whether to another fielder or onto the ground, by a fielder who has jumped from outside the boundary, that fielder must land, and remain, within the boundary until the ball becomes dead. Otherwise, a boundary shall be scored.

(The law will be adopted by MCC in October 2026)

ALSO READ:

Suryakumar’s Catch Falls Within the Rules

Surakumar Yadav’s last ground contact before touching the ball was entirely within the boundary, satisfying Law 19.5.2. He made one airborne ball contact inside the field, released it before crossing the boundary, and landed back inside to complete the catch, adhering to Law 19.5.2.1. He stayed inside the boundary until the ball was completely stopped, as the rules require. Replays showed he didn’t touch the boundary cushion, so the catch was fair.

Why Neser’s Stunning Effort Would Count as a Boundary Today

Michael Neser’s famous catch to dismiss Jordan Silk in the 2023 BBL would now be considered illegal under the new rules. He first caught the ball inside the boundary but, seeing he was about to cross the rope, tossed it up. Then, while outside the boundary and still in the air, he tapped the ball back inside and came in to complete the catch.

Under the updated rule (Law 19.5.2.1), a fielder is only allowed one contact with the ball while airborne outside the boundary. Since Neser touched the ball twice while outside and also landed there, the catch would now count as a boundary.

The MCC has changed the law to make catches like this 'bunny hop' one from Michael Neser illegal. In short:



If the fielder's first touch takes them outside the boundary, their *second* touch must take them back inside the field of play.



Basically, you're no longer allowed to… pic.twitter.com/1jaqAev0hy — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 14, 2025

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.