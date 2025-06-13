News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
KL Rahul, Shubman Gill Slam Half-Centuries, Shardul Thakur Finds Wickets in India vs India A Clash Ahead of England Tests
news

KL Rahul, Shubman Gill Slam Half-Centuries, Shardul Thakur Finds Wickets in India vs India A Clash Ahead of England Tests

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 14, 2025 - 2 min read
KL Rahul, Shubman Gill Slam Half-Centuries, Shardul Thakur Finds Wickets in India vs India A Clash Ahead of England Tests

In what will be a big positive for the Indian team ahead of the upcoming high-profile five-match Tests series against England, the top stars have looked in good touch with both the bat and the ball. The senior Indian team are playing a four-day warm-up Test against the India A side which started today (June 13), and will be the final chance for preparation before the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy starts on June 20.

Skipper Shubman Gill, who didn’t play any of the first two unofficial Tests against England Lions, looked in good form by hitting a deft fifty on Day 1 of the contest. On the other hand, KL Rahul continued his sublime form from the second match against the Lions where he hit a ton and a fifty with another half-century in his kitty today. Both players will shoulder big responsibility when the series against the Three Lions beings, especially in the absence of veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma following their retirements from the longest format.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

All-rounder Shardul Thakur, who is a strong contender for a spot in the playing XI, also delivered with the ball and was amongst the wickets. Notably, Thakur has played both the practice Tests against England Lions and picked up four wickets, two in each game while managing scores of 27, 19 and 34.

ALSO READ:

India eye first Test win in England after 18 years under new Test skipper Shubman Gill

India’s last Test series victory in England came 18 years ago in 2007 and Gill & Co will be determined to end this long-standing drought almost after two decades.

The ENG vs IND series also marks the beginning of India’s World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. After suffering defeats in two consecutive WTC finals (2021 and 2023) and missing the 2025 final due to disappointing losses against New Zealand and Australia, the team will be eager for a fresh start and a stronger performance in the new campaign.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
India tour of England
India vs India A
KL Rahul
Shardul Thakur
Shubman Gill
Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Aiden Markram Becomes First Player in 41 Years To Script Unique Feat With Record-Breaking Century in WTC 2025 Final

Aiden Markram Becomes First Player in 41 Years To Script Unique Feat With Record-Breaking Century in WTC 2025 Final

12:04 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Who Is Tushar Raheja? Potential Target for Teams in IPL 2026 After Lighting Up TNPL 2025 With Consecutive Fifties

Who Is Tushar Raheja? Potential Target for Teams in IPL 2026 After Lighting Up TNPL 2025 With Three Fifties in Three Matches

9:05 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former English Player Monty Panesar Warns Shubman Gill And Co. Ahead of Test Series Against England

‘India Will Collapse’ – Former English Player Warns Shubman Gill And Co. Ahead of England Test Series

The five-match series will kick off on June 20.
8:52 pm
Sreejita Sen
[WATCH]: RCB Star Jitesh Sharma Flaunts Finishing Skills With Last-Ball Six to Help His Team Qualify for Vidarbha Pro T20 League Final

RCB Star Jitesh Sharma Flaunts Finishing Skills With Last-Ball Six to Help His Team Qualify for Vidarbha Pro T20 League Final [WATCH]

Jitesh Sharma scored a crucial 46* to take his team over the line.
8:42 pm
Amogh Bodas
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship Final 2025?

SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch South Africa Chase 282 in The World Test Championship Final?

These two sides will clash in the 2023-25 cycle Final in Lord's.
7:41 pm
Sreejita Sen
Steve Smith finger dislocated tomb bavuma catch etc 2025 final

Steve Smith Dislocates Finger, Drops Temba Bavuma Catch During WTC 2025 Final and Walks Off [WATCH]

9:28 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.