RCB Player Named in England Playing XI For ODI vs West Indies On Day Of PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 Match of IPL 2025

RCB have qualified for the playoffs in top two places

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have stamped their credentials for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title on Tuesday with a thumping six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants.

They were chasing a target of 228, a steep ask for a team without the services of stars such as Tim David, Josh Hazlewood in their playing XI, who played big roles in winning matches.

RCB deal with absence of Josh Hazlewood, Tim David and Jacob Bethell

While those few players were crucial to them reaching the playoffs with ease, Tuesday also didn’t have their inspirational Rajat Patidar leading them on the field. Patidar, yet to fully recover from any injury, was playing as an Impact Player substitution during their chase.

Jitesh Sharma, RCB’s stand-in captain, stepped up many other players throughout the season during tough times to bail the team out. Jitesh took only 33 balls to get to his individual score of 85 not out, slamming eight boundaries and six sixes to win the match with a staggering eight balls to spare.

It was similar to Hazlewood against Rajasthan Royals, Krunal Pandya Delhi Capitals, Suyash Sharma against Kolkata Knight Riders, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli’s consistent opening stands. A match-winner in every game has helped RCB achieve unlikely records for the first time.

ALSO READ:

They have beaten bitter-rivals Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk for the first time after 17 years. They beat Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede after 15 years. They became the only side in IPL history to win all their away league games in a campaign.

This dealing of situations showcased RCB’s resilience in the face of adversity. The win against LSG will boost their confidence as they are set to face Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday.

Bethell named in England’s playing XI

On the other side of the world, one of their players Jacob Bethell will be facing West Indies in the first ODI at Edgbaston set to be played on the same day.

Bethell, who has been named in the ODI and T20I squads of the series, has been replaced by New Zealand’s Tim Seifert.

RCB are also likely to bring back Hazlewood and David into the playing XI against Punjab Kings which was hinted by Jitesh on Tuesday.

England’s Playing XI for 1st ODI vs West Indies:

Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C),Jos Buttler (WK), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.