Joe Root crosses Sachin Tendulkar record in England vs India Tests Headingley
news

Joe Root Surpasses India Legend to Become Highest Run-Scorer in Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy On English Soil During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 22, 2025
2 min read

He is eyeing two more records set by the legendary batter.

Joe Root crosses Sachin Tendulkar record in England vs India Tests Headingley

Batting stalwart Joe Root has surpassed legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar to add another feather. He is now the leading run-getter in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy 2025 on English soil. He achieved the incredible record on Day 2 of the Headingley Test as he struck a four off Mohammed Siraj.

Going into the match, Tendulkar led the tally with 1,575 runs in 17 Tests on English soil. Root needed just two runs and achieved the milestone on the 12th ball he faced in the innings. He went on to make 28 runs off 58 balls, which included two boundaries. Root now has 1,604 runs in 16 Tests, including seven hundred and five fifties.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Joe Root Chasing Another Sachin Tendulkar Record

Meanwhile, Tendulkar and Root jointly hold the record for the most 50-plus scores in the bilateral Tests played in the UK. Both batters have recorded 12 fifty-plus scores. Tendulkar made eight fifties and four hundreds, while Root has smashed seven tons and five half-centuries. When the 34-year-old gets to a 50+ score in this series, he will also claim the record for most-plus scores.

ALSO READ:

Root’s Dominance in the England vs India Rivalry

Excluding his runs from the Headingley Test, the former England skipper leads the list with 2,846 runs in 55 innings across 30 games. He averages 58.08 with 10 hundreds, 11 fifties, and a best score of 218. The list is followed by Tendulkar’s 2,535 runs in 53 innings at an average of 51.73. Former skippers Sunil Gavaskar (2,483) and Alastair Cook (2,431) are the only batters with more than 2,000 runs.

Overall, Root, who has the fifth most runs in Tests. He is eyeing to break Tendulkar’s (15,921) record for most runs in the red-ball format. He is just 2,915 runs more to overtake the Indian cricketer and become the leading run-getter in the longest format of the game.

As Day 2 ends, the hosts trail by 262 runs. Centurion Ollie Pope and Harry Brook are on the crease. The white-ball skipper is yet to open his account of runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah has taken all three wickets as the score reads 209/3.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
India
Joe Root
Sachin Tendulkar
