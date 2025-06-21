What Did Ben Stokes’ ‘Eating Celebration’ After Bowling Out India Mean? England Great Explains

Josh Tongue's four-wicket haul helped England keep India down to 471.

It is all happening in Leeds. After putting India in to bat, the visitors scored 471 – thanks to centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, captain Shubman Gill, and vice-captain Rishabh Pant. The Indians were cruising at the end of Day 1, with 359 runs on the board with the loss of just three wickets. However, the visitors were just able to add 102 runs the next morning. India lost their last seven wickets for just 41 runs. Ben Stokes was England’s best bowler on Day 1.

However, the hero for the hosts on Day 2 turned out to be Josh Tongue. The British bowler hadn’t marked his attendance in the wickets column on the opening day of the Test. However, he bounced back superbly to bag four wickets for his team, ending with figures of 4/86. His dismissals include Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna. In an interesting occurrence, captain Ben Stokes was seen making a strange, yet funny gesture towards Tongue after he bundled out the Indian tail.

Ben Stokes’ Eating Celebration

Just after the 27-year-old scalped his last wicket, captain Stokes approached him with an ‘eating like celebration.’

Eating rabbit pie. Getting the Tailenders out. Knocking over the lower order. https://t.co/BAzQFtQ5CD — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 21, 2025

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has given an explanation to indicate what he meant by that celebration. Broad took to his social media handle to decode the meaning of the celebration.

“Eating rabbit pie. Getting the tailenders out. Knocking over the lower order.”

Josh Tongue has played four Test matches, including this one. He has picked 16 wickets in four games, with best figures of 5/66. He has played all of his matches on English soil. His spell in this inning helped England strike past India’s lower order to limit them to under a score of 500.

England are without the services of two of their prime bowlers in Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. Both of them were sidelined by injuries and are now recovering to make a comeback soon. The hosts will hope that they mark their presence soon, as it would strengthen their bowling unit.

