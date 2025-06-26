News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jofra Archer Added to England Squad for Second Test Against India
news

Jofra Archer Added to England Squad for Second Test Against India

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 26, 2025
3 min read

Jofra Archer last played a Test for England in February 2021.

Jofra Archer Added to England Squad for Second Test Against India

Pacer Jofra Archer has been included to the 15-member England squad for the second Test against India that starts at Edgbaston from July 2.

This is for the first time since February 2021 that Jofra Archer has been named in an England Test squad, having missed playing the longest format for a long time due to injuries.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

The 30-year-old recently made his First-Class comeback after four years for Sussex in a County Championship match against Durham. In the only Durham innings, Jofra Archer finished with figures of 1/32, taking the wicket of Emilio Gay. That match ended in a draw.

Jofra Archer finally returns to England Test side from injury setbacks

Jofra Archer is returning to the England Test squad after a difficult few years. His last Test for England also came against India, in Ahmedabad in February 2021. He had suffered a stress fracture after he complained of a sore elbow in January 2020. In March 2021, he took injections on his right elbow which meant that he missed two Tests against India. He was also ruled out of the IPL 2021 season. Later in 2021, Archer underwent another operation in London to treat his elbow.

ALSO READ:

He also missed IPL 2022 as well as England’s T20 World Cup triumph later that year. However, he was acquired by Mumbai Indians (MI) for IPL 2023 with the hope of him participating in the tournament. The right-arm pacer did play in IPL 2023, but played just five matches and took two wickets because of his elbow injury.

Jofra Archer’s international comeback

Earlier in 2023, Archer made his return to international cricket and played two ODIs against South Africa. Later that year, Archer was named in the England squad for the ODI World Cup in India as a travelling reserve, but did not play any games.

The Barbados-born cricketer played in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, picking six wickets from three matches. His recent T20I match, on the other hand, was against India earlier this year.

Coming to the five-match Test series, England defeated India by five wickets in the first Test in Leeds, as the hosts chased down 371. Ben Duckett (149) scored a match-winning century and was adjudged the Player of the Match. India will look to level the series 1-1 when the second Test gets underway in Birmingham from July 2. 4

England squad for second Test vs India: Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
England
England vs India
Jofra Archer
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

3 Teams That Could Target Ravichandran Ashwin At IPL 2026 Auction If CSK Release Him

3 Teams That Could Target Ravichandran Ashwin At IPL 2026 Auction If CSK Release Him

Ravichandran Ashwin had a pretty ordinary season with CSK in IPL 2025, picking up just seven wickets from nine matches
5:59 pm
Vishnu PN
'Opens Up A Scope For...' - Former India Batter Deep Dasgupta Suggests Key Changes Ahead of England vs India 2nd Test

‘Opens Up A Scope For…’ – Former India Batter Suggests Key Changes Ahead of England vs India 2nd Test

The next Test will begin at the Edgbaston Stadium on July 2.
5:46 pm
Sreejita Sen
Zimbabwe to Host Sri Lanka for White-Ball Series Starting August 29 Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Zimbabwe to Host Sri Lanka for White-Ball Series Starting August 29 Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

All five matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.
5:35 pm
Sagar Paul
rohit sharma virt kohli 2024 t20 world cup final ind vs sa

‘I Wasn’t Comfortable’ – Rohit Sharma Speaks About Virat Kohli’s Match-winning 76 Under Pressure In 2024 T20 World Cup Final

India won the final in Bridgetown by 7 runs
5:04 pm
Samarnath Soory
kkr-star-bowler-anrich-nortje-set-to-be-released-ahead-of-ipl-2026-auction-after-persistent-injury-concerns

KKR Star Bowler Set To Be Released Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction After Persistent Injury Concerns

He played just two matches for KKR in IPL 2025.
4:51 pm
Vishnu PN
7 Rule Changes Implemented by ICC in Updated Playing Conditions Effective From July 2

7 Rule Changes Implemented by ICC in Updated Playing Conditions Effective From July 2

The updated set of rules include an update on the mandatory ball change in the case of saliva and a stop clock in Test matches.
3:48 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.