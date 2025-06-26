Jofra Archer Added to England Squad for Second Test Against India

Jofra Archer last played a Test for England in February 2021.

Pacer Jofra Archer has been included to the 15-member England squad for the second Test against India that starts at Edgbaston from July 2.

This is for the first time since February 2021 that Jofra Archer has been named in an England Test squad, having missed playing the longest format for a long time due to injuries.

Jofra Archer is 𝑩𝑨𝑪𝑲 🔥



Our squad to take on India in the second Test has just dropped 📋👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 26, 2025

The 30-year-old recently made his First-Class comeback after four years for Sussex in a County Championship match against Durham. In the only Durham innings, Jofra Archer finished with figures of 1/32, taking the wicket of Emilio Gay. That match ended in a draw.

Jofra Archer finally returns to England Test side from injury setbacks

Jofra Archer is returning to the England Test squad after a difficult few years. His last Test for England also came against India, in Ahmedabad in February 2021. He had suffered a stress fracture after he complained of a sore elbow in January 2020. In March 2021, he took injections on his right elbow which meant that he missed two Tests against India. He was also ruled out of the IPL 2021 season. Later in 2021, Archer underwent another operation in London to treat his elbow.

ALSO READ:

He also missed IPL 2022 as well as England’s T20 World Cup triumph later that year. However, he was acquired by Mumbai Indians (MI) for IPL 2023 with the hope of him participating in the tournament. The right-arm pacer did play in IPL 2023, but played just five matches and took two wickets because of his elbow injury.

Jofra Archer’s international comeback

Earlier in 2023, Archer made his return to international cricket and played two ODIs against South Africa. Later that year, Archer was named in the England squad for the ODI World Cup in India as a travelling reserve, but did not play any games.

The Barbados-born cricketer played in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, picking six wickets from three matches. His recent T20I match, on the other hand, was against India earlier this year.

Coming to the five-match Test series, England defeated India by five wickets in the first Test in Leeds, as the hosts chased down 371. Ben Duckett (149) scored a match-winning century and was adjudged the Player of the Match. India will look to level the series 1-1 when the second Test gets underway in Birmingham from July 2. 4

England squad for second Test vs India: Ben Stokes (Captain), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.