Kevin Pietersen Reveals Details of Viral Chat With Virat Kohli During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI [WATCH]

The duo were spotted engrossed in a conversation near the boundary ropes in Cuttack.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli and ex-England cricketer turned analyst Kevin Pietersen were spotted getting chatty on multiple occasions during the ongoing England ODI series.

The duo were once again captured engrossed in a conversation, this time near the boundary ropes during the second IND vs ENG ODI match in Cuttack yesterday (February 9).

Subsequently, there were a lot of fans who were curious to know what the two legends were talking about.

Offering some insights on the matter, former India opener Aakash Chopra remarked while commentating on air when visuals of Kohli and Pietersen chatting emerged,

“Well, he lives abroad most of the time now, so he could well be asking him about real estate in London and some good localities there”.

Chopra had basically hinted at the speculations doing rounds that Kohli wanted to brush up on his knowledge about property prices in London, since he has largely lived there since the birth of his son Akaay.

Kevin Pietersen reveals details of viral chat with Virat Kohli

Later, when Aakash Chopra brought up the same topic and welcomed Kevin Pietersen to the Hindi commentary team alongside Suresh Raina, the former England cricketer finally addressed the matter.

“Never assume things. I can use an analogy about assumptions but won’t here,” Pietersen said.

Pietersen subtly suggested that his discussions with Virat Kohli were primarily about golf. When Suresh Raina also speculated the same, Pietersen confirmed that he wasn’t “too far off the mark.”

“You’re not far wrong there, you know. I have told him [Kohli, you’ve got to start playing golf. What a great game it is,” Pietersen told Raina.

Here’s Kevin Pietersen’s response.

#KevinPietersen lets us in on his chat with #ViratKohli on the field, during the 2nd #INDvENGOnJioStar ODI, as #AakashChopra, #SureshRaina, #DeepDasgupta & the Indian fans got curious!

What do you think the 2 were talking about? #INDvENG



What do you think the 2 were talking about? #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/MIRSDgGrB5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2025

Speaking about the series, India has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest with the final dead-rubber slated to be played on Wednesday (February 12) in Ahmedabad.

