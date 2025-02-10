News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Virat Kohli Kevin Pietersen
news
Last updated: February 10, 2025

Kevin Pietersen Reveals Details of Viral Chat With Virat Kohli During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The duo were spotted engrossed in a conversation near the boundary ropes in Cuttack.

Virat Kohli Kevin Pietersen

Former India skipper Virat Kohli and ex-England cricketer turned analyst Kevin Pietersen were spotted getting chatty on multiple occasions during the ongoing England ODI series.

The duo were once again captured engrossed in a conversation, this time near the boundary ropes during the second IND vs ENG ODI match in Cuttack yesterday (February 9).

Subsequently, there were a lot of fans who were curious to know what the two legends were talking about.

Offering some insights on the matter, former India opener Aakash Chopra remarked while commentating on air when visuals of Kohli and Pietersen chatting emerged,

“Well, he lives abroad most of the time now, so he could well be asking him about real estate in London and some good localities there”.

Chopra had basically hinted at the speculations doing rounds that Kohli wanted to brush up on his knowledge about property prices in London, since he has largely lived there since the birth of his son Akaay.

ALSO READ:

Kevin Pietersen reveals details of viral chat with Virat Kohli

Later, when Aakash Chopra brought up the same topic and welcomed Kevin Pietersen to the Hindi commentary team alongside Suresh Raina, the former England cricketer finally addressed the matter.

“Never assume things. I can use an analogy about assumptions but won’t here,” Pietersen said.

Pietersen subtly suggested that his discussions with Virat Kohli were primarily about golf. When Suresh Raina also speculated the same, Pietersen confirmed that he wasn’t “too far off the mark.”

You’re not far wrong there, you know. I have told him [Kohli, you’ve got to start playing golf. What a great game it is,” Pietersen told Raina.

Here’s Kevin Pietersen’s response.

Speaking about the series, India has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest with the final dead-rubber slated to be played on Wednesday (February 12) in Ahmedabad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IND vs ENG
Kevin Pietersen
Virat Kohli

Betting news

Related posts

Why Did South Africa’s Fielding Coach Come on As Substitute against New Zealand in Pakistan ODI Tri-Series?

Wandile Gwavu donned the National jersey to come on the field as a substitute.
9:27 pm
Disha Asrani

India great backs Pakistan to enter semi-finals of Champions Trophy 2025

Two stalwarts of international cricket back Pakistan to qualify for semi-final of CT 2025.
8:22 pm
Sreejita Sen

CSK star puts injury scare to rest ahead of IPL 2025 with a confident 97 in Tri-Nation series against South Africa

Both, his national side New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings were worried about his availability for CT and IPL 2025 respectively. 
8:30 pm
Disha Asrani
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI, WPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI, WPL 2025: Best RCB Playing 11, Full Squad and Players List

The tournament starts on February 14 across Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.
7:12 pm
Sagar Paul
Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka Cricket Set To Launch Inquiry into Former Captain for Vanishing During Domestic Game to Play ILT20

Just last week, he made headlines for playing two different tournaments in a single day.
6:29 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians, KKR Stars Sizzle Ahead of IPL 2025, Score Half-Centuries During Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Mumbai Indians, KKR Stars Sizzle Ahead of IPL 2025, Score Half-Centuries During Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

They had a brilliant 129-run partnership for the 4th wicket.
5:57 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy