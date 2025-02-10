News
Last updated: February 10, 2025

Why Did South Africa’s Fielding Coach Come on As Substitute against New Zealand in Pakistan ODI Tri-Series?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Wandile Gwavu donned the National jersey to come on the field as a substitute.

A rare move by South Africa move during the Pakistan Tri-Series on February 10 against New Zealand has grabbed eyeballs. The fielding coach Wandile Gwavu donned the National jersey to come on the field as a substitute. 

Gwavu was fielding during the 37th over of the New Zealand innings. He even saved some runs off Kane Wiallomson’s bat at the short-fine leg.

ALSO READ:

Why the South Africa fielding coach was seen on the pitch?

With many players busy wrapping up the latest edition of SA20, the Temba Bavuma-led team ran out of substitutes during the second match of the Tri-Series in Lahore. Wandile Gwavu rushed to help out to his team. Though it’s not unusual for the support staff to double up as substitutes, it surely is a bizarre event to hold the attention. 

During the T20 World Cup warm-up match last year, Australia’s George Bailey was one of the non-players to fill in as a substitute against Namibia.

South Africa are playing the Tri-nation series with as many as four debutants namely Matthew Breetzke, Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, and Mihlali Mpongwana. The opening batter Breetzke updated the record books by becoming the first player in history to post a 150-plus score on their ODI debut. He made 150 off 148 balls with 11 boundaries and five maximums. However, SA went on to lose the match to the Kiwis by six wickets. 

The Proteas will face Pakistan on February 12 before the series decider on February 14 in Karachi. They are expected to return to full strength for the Champions Trophy later this month.

South Africa
Wandile Gwavu

