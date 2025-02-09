Rachin Ravindra Injury Update: Will CSK & New Zealand Star Be Fit for Champions Trophy & IPL 2025?

According to reports, he suffered a laceration while fielding but is doing well.

New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is recovering after suffering a forehead injury in the tri-series ODI against Pakistan. According to reports, he suffered a laceration while fielding but is doing well.

Ravindra was hit on the forehead when he tried to catch a ball at deep square leg in the 37th over. The blow left him bleeding, and medical staff attended to him immediately on the field. Though a stretcher was brought in, he walked off with assistance, holding a towel to his head.

NZC Confirms Ravindra’s Injury Status

New Zealand Cricket confirmed that his injury was treated at the ground and that he has cleared the initial Head Injury Assessment. He will continue to be monitored under standard concussion protocols. Further updates will be provided as his condition progresses.

“Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over,” a New Zealand Cricket statement said. “He sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes.”

Crucial Player for Both New Zealand and CSK

His availability for the Champions Trophy 2025 will be determined by his recovery in the coming weeks. He is expected to play an important role for New Zealand in the tournament, opening the innings and contributing with the ball.

If he is fit for the Champions Trophy, it will also be great news for Chennai Super Kings, as the IPL 2025 will begin just a few days after the tournament. Ravindra, who was re-signed by CSK in the auction after being released earlier, will be aiming for a stronger season than the previous one. Just as he is an important player for New Zealand, he will also be a key figure for CSK in the upcoming IPL.

