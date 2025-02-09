News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Will CSK & New Zealand Star Be Fit for Champions Trophy & IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 9, 2025

Rachin Ravindra Injury Update: Will CSK & New Zealand Star Be Fit for Champions Trophy & IPL 2025?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

According to reports, he suffered a laceration while fielding but is doing well.

Will CSK & New Zealand Star Be Fit for Champions Trophy & IPL 2025

New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is recovering after suffering a forehead injury in the tri-series ODI against Pakistan. According to reports, he suffered a laceration while fielding but is doing well.

Ravindra was hit on the forehead when he tried to catch a ball at deep square leg in the 37th over. The blow left him bleeding, and medical staff attended to him immediately on the field. Though a stretcher was brought in, he walked off with assistance, holding a towel to his head.

NZC Confirms Ravindra’s Injury Status

New Zealand Cricket confirmed that his injury was treated at the ground and that he has cleared the initial Head Injury Assessment. He will continue to be monitored under standard concussion protocols. Further updates will be provided as his condition progresses.

“Ravindra was forced from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over,” a New Zealand Cricket statement said. “He sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA (Head Injury Assessment) well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes.”

ALSO READ:

Crucial Player for Both New Zealand and CSK

His availability for the Champions Trophy 2025 will be determined by his recovery in the coming weeks. He is expected to play an important role for New Zealand in the tournament, opening the innings and contributing with the ball.

If he is fit for the Champions Trophy, it will also be great news for Chennai Super Kings, as the IPL 2025 will begin just a few days after the tournament. Ravindra, who was re-signed by CSK in the auction after being released earlier, will be aiming for a stronger season than the previous one. Just as he is an important player for New Zealand, he will also be a key figure for CSK in the upcoming IPL.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Chennai Super Kings
CSK
CT 2025
IPL 2025
New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra

Betting news

Related posts

Richard Gleeson is a lanky speedster who can bowl at a high pace and hit shorter lengths, making him an ideal middle-over enforcer.

Former Punjab Kings Analyst Recommends Discarded CSK Pacer for RCB in IPL 2025, Dale Steyn Approves

He can hit the deck hard and agitate batters with his cramping lines, as he has been doing for the last few years.
11:43 am
Darpan Jain
SRH team IPL 2024

4 Best SRH Players In Among New Faces For IPL 2025 ft. Harshal Patel

There are many stars on the SRH roster, but also few potential gems
11:18 am
Samarnath Soory
Former and Current Mumbai Indians Stars Play Pivotal Role in Maiden Title

MI Cape Town Lift SA20 2025: Former and Current Mumbai Indians Stars Play Pivotal Role in Maiden Title

MI Cape Town won the match and the title by 76 runs.
9:38 am
Sagar Paul
Delhi Capitals Batter Continues His Excellent Form With a Century in the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

Delhi Capitals Batter Continues His Excellent Form With a Century in the Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he has already scored three centuries, showing excellent form.
7:18 pm
Sagar Paul

4 Best Domestic Players In The Rajasthan Royals Squad For IPL 2025

3:48 pm
Sandip Pawar
England Youngster Reacts to First Impression of RCB Fans During IND vs ENG Series

England Youngster Reacts to First Impression of RCB Fans During IND vs ENG Series

He shared how he has felt a strong connection with the franchise, with fans chanting RCB’s name whenever he stepped onto the field.
12:02 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy