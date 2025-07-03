Multiple IPL Stars Set To Headline As Cricket Australia Announces BBL 2025–26 Full Schedule

After much anticipation, the schedule for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL 2025-26) is out. The 15th season will kick off with Perth Scorchers hosting the Sydney Sixers in a high-octane opener.

All matches (40) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 PAL – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Saint George’s Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS 73/6 SOST 74/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 129/2 BSP 144/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 119/6 SOST 137/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSAS 16/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 48/8 INA-W 49/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 LEX – TGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 122/10 MR 126/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 GG – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George’s Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

Furthermore, the schedule has been designed as such that every team plays at home in the first 10 days of the season and also gets a home game in the final week of the tournament.

There will be something to look forward for Indian fans and franchises as well apart from scintillating cricketing action with a number of current and former Indian Premier League (IPL) stars set to feature.

Big overseas names such as Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis, Jason Behrendorff amongst others will be battling it out for one of the coveted T20 titles in the world.

When will BBL 2025-26 season begin?

The Big Bash League season will begin from December 14 in Perth with the summit clash set for January 25 and will feature a total of 44 games.

What are the teams playing in BBL 2025-26?

There are a total of eight teams playing in the Big Bash League – Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers, Hobar Hurricanes, Brisbane Heat.

ALSO READ:

BBL 2025-26 Full Schedule – Big Bash League complete fixtures

Date Match Venue Dec 21, 2025 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Optus Stadium, Perth Dec 22, 2025 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Dec 23, 2025 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers Manuka Oval Stadium, Canberra Dec 24, 2025 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Dec 26, 2025 Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes GMHBA Stadium, Geelong Dec 26, 2025 Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Adelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide Dec 27, 2025 Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Blundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart Dec 28, 2025 Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder ENGIE Stadium, Sydney Dec 28, 2025 Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers The Gabba Stadium, Brisbane Dec 29, 2025 Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Marvel Stadium, Melbourne Dec 30, 2025 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Dec 30, 2025 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Optus Stadium, Perth Dec 31, 2025 Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Adelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide Dec 31, 2025 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars Manuka Oval Stadium, Canberra Jan 01, 2025 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers The Gabba, Brisbane Jan 02, 2025 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades ENGIE Stadium, Sydney Jan 02, 2025 Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Adelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide Jan 03, 2026 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Blundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart Jan 04, 2026 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars The Gabba Stadium, Brisbane Jan 05, 2026 Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Marvel Stadium, Melbourne Jan 06, 2026 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Coffs Harbour International Stadium Jan 06, 2026 Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Optus Stadium, Perth Jan 07, 2026 Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Jan 08, 2026 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Blundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart Jan 08, 2026 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder The Gabba Stadium, Brisbane Jan 09, 2026 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Optus Stadium, Perth Jan 09, 2026 Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes ENGIE Stadium, Sydney Jan 10, 2026 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Jan 11, 2026 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Blundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart Jan 12, 2026 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Jan 13, 2026 Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Adelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide Jan 14, 2026 Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Marvel Stadium, Melbourne Jan 15, 2026 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers ENGIE Stadium, Sydney Jan 15, 2026 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Blundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart Jan 16, 2026 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Adelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide Jan 16, 2026 Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes The Gabba Stadium, Brisbane Jan 17, 2026 Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Jan 18, 2026 Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Marvel Stadium, Melbourne Jan 18, 2026 Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Optus Stadium, Perth Jan 19, 2026 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Jan 21, 2026 Qualifier (1st vs 2nd) TBC Jan 22, 2026 Knockout (3rd vs 4th) TBC Jan 23, 2026 Challenger (Knockout Winner vs Qualifier Runner) TBC Jan 25, 2026 Final( TBC vs TBC) TBC

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.