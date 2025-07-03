News
Multiple IPL Stars Set To Headline As Cricket Australia Announces BBL 2025–26 Full Schedule
Multiple IPL Stars Set To Headline As Cricket Australia Announces BBL 2025–26 Full Schedule

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 3, 2025
3 min read
After much anticipation, the schedule for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL 2025-26) is out. The 15th season will kick off with Perth Scorchers hosting the Sydney Sixers in a high-octane opener.

Furthermore, the schedule has been designed as such that every team plays at home in the first 10 days of the season and also gets a home game in the final week of the tournament.

There will be something to look forward for Indian fans and franchises as well apart from scintillating cricketing action with a number of current and former Indian Premier League (IPL) stars set to feature.

Big overseas names such as Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis, Jason Behrendorff amongst others will be battling it out for one of the coveted T20 titles in the world.

When will BBL 2025-26 season begin?

The Big Bash League season will begin from December 14 in Perth with the summit clash set for January 25 and will feature a total of 44 games.

What are the teams playing in BBL 2025-26?

There are a total of eight teams playing in the Big Bash League – Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers, Hobar Hurricanes, Brisbane Heat.

ALSO READ:

BBL 2025-26 Full Schedule – Big Bash League complete fixtures

DateMatchVenue
Dec 21, 2025Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne StarsOptus Stadium, Perth
Dec 22, 2025Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne RenegadesSydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Dec 23, 2025Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide StrikersManuka Oval Stadium, Canberra
Dec 24, 2025Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane HeatMelbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Dec 26, 2025Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart HurricanesGMHBA Stadium, Geelong
Dec 26, 2025Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne StarsAdelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide
Dec 27, 2025Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth ScorchersBlundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart
Dec 28, 2025Sydney Sixers vs Sydney ThunderENGIE Stadium, Sydney
Dec 28, 2025Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide StrikersThe Gabba Stadium, Brisbane
Dec 29, 2025Melbourne Renegades vs Perth ScorchersMarvel Stadium, Melbourne
Dec 30, 2025Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne StarsSydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Dec 30, 2025Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane HeatOptus Stadium, Perth
Dec 31, 2025Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart HurricanesAdelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide
Dec 31, 2025Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne StarsManuka Oval Stadium, Canberra
Jan 01, 2025Brisbane Heat vs Sydney SixersThe Gabba, Brisbane
Jan 02, 2025Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne RenegadesENGIE Stadium, Sydney
Jan 02, 2025Adelaide Strikers vs Perth ScorchersAdelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide
Jan 03, 2026Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney SixersBlundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart
Jan 04, 2026Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne StarsThe Gabba Stadium, Brisbane
Jan 05, 2026Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide StrikersMarvel Stadium, Melbourne
Jan 06, 2026Brisbane Heat vs Sydney SixersCoffs Harbour International Stadium
Jan 06, 2026Perth Scorchers vs Sydney ThunderOptus Stadium, Perth
Jan 07, 2026Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne StarsMelbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Jan 08, 2026Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide StrikersBlundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart
Jan 08, 2026Brisbane Heat vs Sydney ThunderThe Gabba Stadium, Brisbane
Jan 09, 2026Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne RenegadesOptus Stadium, Perth
Jan 09, 2026Sydney Thunder vs Hobart HurricanesENGIE Stadium, Sydney
Jan 10, 2026Melbourne Stars vs Sydney SixersMelbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Jan 11, 2026Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney ThunderBlundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart
Jan 12, 2026Sydney Sixers vs Perth ScorchersSydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Jan 13, 2026Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane HeatAdelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide
Jan 14, 2026Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne StarsMarvel Stadium, Melbourne
Jan 15, 2026Sydney Thunder vs Perth ScorchersENGIE Stadium, Sydney
Jan 15, 2026Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne RenegadesBlundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart
Jan 16, 2026Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney SixersAdelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide
Jan 16, 2026Brisbane Heat vs Hobart HurricanesThe Gabba Stadium, Brisbane
Jan 17, 2026Sydney Sixers vs Sydney ThunderSydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Jan 18, 2026Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane HeatMarvel Stadium, Melbourne
Jan 18, 2026Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide StrikersOptus Stadium, Perth
Jan 19, 2026Melbourne Stars vs Hobart HurricanesMelbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Jan 21, 2026Qualifier (1st vs 2nd)TBC
Jan 22, 2026Knockout (3rd vs 4th)TBC
Jan 23, 2026Challenger (Knockout Winner vs Qualifier Runner)TBC
Jan 25, 2026Final( TBC vs TBC)TBC

