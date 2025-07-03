Multiple IPL Stars Set To Headline As Cricket Australia Announces BBL 2025–26 Full Schedule

After much anticipation, the schedule for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL 2025-26) is out. The 15th season will kick off with Perth Scorchers hosting the Sydney Sixers in a high-octane opener.
Furthermore, the schedule has been designed as such that every team plays at home in the first 10 days of the season and also gets a home game in the final week of the tournament.
There will be something to look forward for Indian fans and franchises as well apart from scintillating cricketing action with a number of current and former Indian Premier League (IPL) stars set to feature.
Big overseas names such as Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis, Jason Behrendorff amongst others will be battling it out for one of the coveted T20 titles in the world.
The Big Bash League season will begin from December 14 in Perth with the summit clash set for January 25 and will feature a total of 44 games.
There are a total of eight teams playing in the Big Bash League – Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers, Hobar Hurricanes, Brisbane Heat.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Dec 21, 2025
|Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars
|Optus Stadium, Perth
|Dec 22, 2025
|Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|Dec 23, 2025
|Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
|Manuka Oval Stadium, Canberra
|Dec 24, 2025
|Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|Dec 26, 2025
|Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes
|GMHBA Stadium, Geelong
|Dec 26, 2025
|Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars
|Adelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide
|Dec 27, 2025
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers
|Blundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart
|Dec 28, 2025
|Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder
|ENGIE Stadium, Sydney
|Dec 28, 2025
|Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers
|The Gabba Stadium, Brisbane
|Dec 29, 2025
|Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers
|Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
|Dec 30, 2025
|Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|Dec 30, 2025
|Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat
|Optus Stadium, Perth
|Dec 31, 2025
|Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|Adelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide
|Dec 31, 2025
|Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars
|Manuka Oval Stadium, Canberra
|Jan 01, 2025
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|Jan 02, 2025
|Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades
|ENGIE Stadium, Sydney
|Jan 02, 2025
|Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers
|Adelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide
|Jan 03, 2026
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers
|Blundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart
|Jan 04, 2026
|Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars
|The Gabba Stadium, Brisbane
|Jan 05, 2026
|Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers
|Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
|Jan 06, 2026
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers
|Coffs Harbour International Stadium
|Jan 06, 2026
|Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder
|Optus Stadium, Perth
|Jan 07, 2026
|Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|Jan 08, 2026
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers
|Blundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart
|Jan 08, 2026
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder
|The Gabba Stadium, Brisbane
|Jan 09, 2026
|Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades
|Optus Stadium, Perth
|Jan 09, 2026
|Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes
|ENGIE Stadium, Sydney
|Jan 10, 2026
|Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|Jan 11, 2026
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder
|Blundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart
|Jan 12, 2026
|Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|Jan 13, 2026
|Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat
|Adelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide
|Jan 14, 2026
|Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars
|Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
|Jan 15, 2026
|Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers
|ENGIE Stadium, Sydney
|Jan 15, 2026
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades
|Blundstone Arena Stadium, Hobart
|Jan 16, 2026
|Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers
|Adelaide Oval Stadium, Adelaide
|Jan 16, 2026
|Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes
|The Gabba Stadium, Brisbane
|Jan 17, 2026
|Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|Jan 18, 2026
|Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat
|Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
|Jan 18, 2026
|Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers
|Optus Stadium, Perth
|Jan 19, 2026
|Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|Jan 21, 2026
|Qualifier (1st vs 2nd)
|TBC
|Jan 22, 2026
|Knockout (3rd vs 4th)
|TBC
|Jan 23, 2026
|Challenger (Knockout Winner vs Qualifier Runner)
|TBC
|Jan 25, 2026
|Final( TBC vs TBC)
|TBC
