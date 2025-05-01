News
Mumbai T20 League Icon Player Draw
news
Last updated: May 1, 2025

Mumbai Indians, KKR, Punjab Kings Stars Headline T20 Mumbai League Icon Player Draw on May 2

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The tournament will start the next day after IPL 2025 final.

Mumbai T20 League Icon Player Draw

The T20 Mumbai League, one of India’s domestic T20 tournaments, is making a much-anticipated comeback after a six-year break. The third edition of the tournament is scheduled to be held from May 26 to June 8. All games will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a key development ahead of the tournament, the Icon Player Draw will be conducted tomorrow (May 2) at 5 PM at the Wankhede Stadium Lounge. The list of Icon players includes some of the biggest stars from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

They include Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians), Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings), Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders), Prithvi Shaw (formerly Delhi Capitals), Sarfaraz Khan (formerly Delhi Capitals), Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings), Shardul Thakur (Lucknow Super Giants), and Tushar Deshpande (Rajasthan Royals).

Each franchise will be able to select one icon player for their squad. Other than that, the upcoming season has received a strong response, with over 2,800 players registering for the tournament.

Earlier, the MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, “We are delighted to unveil eight icon players who have brought immense pride to Mumbai with their performances on both the domestic and international stage. They represent the spirit, legacy, and excellence of Mumbai cricket.”

ALSO READ:

Franchises of the T20 Mumbai League

The T20 Mumbai League will feature eight franchises this season. The returning teams include North Mumbai Panthers (Horizon Sports India Pvt. Ltd.), ARCS Andheri (Arcs Sports & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.), Triumph Knights Mumbai North East (Transcon Triumph Knights Pvt. Ltd.), Namo Bandra Blasters (PK Sports Ventures Pvt. Ltd.), Eagle Thane Strikers (Eagle Infra India Ltd.), and Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs (World Star Premier League LLP).

Joining them are two new entrants – SoBo Mumbai Falcons (Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd.) and Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals (Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

