NAM vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Namibia vs South Africa One-off T20I in India?

Namibia recently qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026.

South Africa are set to take on Namibia for a historic T20I match on October 11. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time can find the NAM vs SA live streaming details here.

The fixture will mark the maiden contest between the two sides and will be played to inaugurate Namibia’s new stadium in Windhoek. Donovan Ferreira, who has featured in only eight T20Is for South Africa so far, has been appointed as the skipper of the Proteas for the only T20I. Meanwhile, the Test side will begin preparations in Pakistan as the Lahore match begins on October 12.

Notably, the hosts have secured their fourth consecutive T20 World Cup appearance by winning three out of four clashes of the Africa Region Qualifier 2025.

On the other hand, the Proteas will be the favourites to clinch the match while facing the developing side. Moreover, the team is also coming on the back of a crucial momentum after levelling the three-match 20-over series in England.

Where Will NAM vs SA Live Streaming Be Available in India?

The NAM vs SA live streaming of the one-off T20I in India will be available on the FanCode application and website. Cricket fans can watch the T20I in real time through the digital platform.

Where Will NAM vs SA Live Telecast Be Available in India?

The Namibia vs South Africa live telecast for the one-off T20I will not be available in India.

Live Streaming Details Outside India

Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:

South Africa: SuperSport Network

When Will Namibia vs South Africa One-off T20I Take Place?

The one-off T20I will begin at 2:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST).

Namibia Squad

Gerhard Erasmus (C), Jan Balt, Zane Green, Malan Kruger, Dylan Leicher, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jack Brassell, Jan-Izak de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann, Max Heingo, and Louren Steenkamp.

South Africa Squad

Donovan Ferreira (C), Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Ottneil Baartman, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, and Lizaad Williams.

