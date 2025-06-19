News
Big Blow for Vidarbha! India Stars Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma Set To Leave Ahead of Domestic Season
news

Big Blow for Vidarbha! India Stars Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma Set To Leave Ahead of Domestic Season

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 19, 2025 - 2 min read
Big Blow for Vidarbha! India Stars Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma Set To Leave Ahead of Domestic Season

The Vidarbha cricket, team, which enjoyed tremendous success in the last domestic season is set to lose two of their biggest stars in Karun Nair and Jitesh Sharma according to a Cricbuzz report.

Karun Nair played a key role in helping Vidarbha win their third Ranji Trophy title last season. The dynamic right-hander was their second-highest scorer and the fourth-highest in the tournament with 863 runs and averaged over 50. They also finished as the runners-up in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) where Nair was the tournament’s top run-getter (779 runs at 389.50 avg) and quarterfinalists in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Jitesh, who played in the white-ball tournaments (VHT and SMAT) was also crucial with the bat, scoring 183 runs at 36.60 avg and 135 runs at 33.75 avg respectively. Jitesh captained the side in SMAT too.

ALSO READ:

Where will Karun Nair and Jitesh Sharma go after leaving Vidarbha?

It is now understood that Jitesh has decided to move to Baroda, while Nair is planning a return to his home state, Karnataka.

After departing before the 2023-24 season, the 33-year-old Karun Nair is now expected to return to Karnataka due to personal reasons. Officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) have also indicated that Nair’s comeback is highly likely.

On the other hand, Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) sources have revealed that Jitesh’s transfer process could be finalised in the next couple of days.

Both players have had a successful year this far with Jitesh Sharma winning his and RCB’s maiden IPL title while Karun Nair return to the Indian Test team after eight long years.

Chandra Moulee Das
