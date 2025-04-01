New Zealand Star Ruled Out of Second Pakistan ODI, Former KKR Batter Called In as Replacement

New Zealand will be without in-form batter Mark Chapman for the second ODI against Pakistan in Hamilton after he suffered a right hamstring injury during the series opener in Napier.

Chapman picked up the injury while fielding in the first ODI at McLean Park, where he had earlier scored a career-best 132 runs. A subsequent MRI scan confirmed a grade one tear in his hamstring.

Will Mark Chapman play the rest of Pakistan series?

The left-hander will now return to Auckland to begin a short rehabilitation process, with hopes of recovering in time for the rest of the ODI series, including the third ODI at Bay Oval on Saturday.

To cover for Chapman, the Kiwis have called up top-order batter Tim Seifert. The 29-year-old joins the squad after a standout performance in the recent T20I series against Pakistan. Seifert finished the T20I series as the leading run-scorer, scoring 249 runs at an average of 62.

Though Seifert was not originally part of the ODI squad, which prioritized players with full national and domestic contracts, the selectors have brought him in due to his excellent recent form and international experience. Seifert, who has previously played in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), will now have the opportunity to contribute in a crucial match in Hamilton.

Mark Chapman vs Pakistan is one of the greatest tortures of all time in cricket.



These are his highest scores in T20Is (check the opp). Hits at 160+ vs them.



Now he's just made 132 (111) in an ODI vs them 😭 pic.twitter.com/8JqmF2EZUX — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 29, 2025

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead confirmed the nature of Chapman’s injury and expressed hope about his quick return.

“It’s obviously disappointing news for Mark Chapman, after a really special innings in the opening ODI in Napier,” Stead said. “We’re thankful that the hamstring injury is only minor so we’re hopeful that Mark will be able to complete his rehabilitation and be available for the final match of the summer in the Mount.”

Chapman’s absence is a huge blow for New Zealand. The left-hander has a terrific record against Pakistan across formats (five of his six highest T20I scores and his highest ODI score have all come against them) and would have been key for them to complete a series win, especially consider the kind of form he is in.

Tim Seifert and the forgotten KKR link

Tim Seifert, the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman, joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2021 IPL season.

Initially brought in as a replacement for the injured Ali Khan in the 2020 season, Seifert did not feature in any matches that year. The following season, he was retained by KKR and made his IPL debut. Over the course of the 2021 season, Seifert played in three matches, scoring a total of 26 runs with a highest score of 21 against the Mumbai Indians.

Seifert’s tenure with KKR was notably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In May 2021, during the suspension of the IPL due to rising COVID-19 cases in India, Seifert tested positive for the virus. This diagnosis delayed his return to New Zealand, requiring him to undergo treatment and quarantine in Chennai before being cleared to travel home.

On Seifert’s inclusion in the ODI squad, Stead added: “With several new faces in this squad it’s great to be able to call on a player of Tim’s experience. He’s in good form after a great T20 series and he provides another strong top-order batting option heading into an important match tomorrow.”

The second ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

