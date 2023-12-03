Tennis star Nick Kyrgios makes shocking revelation about Shane Warne's open letter

The cricket icon posted the open letter on his Facebook page which garnered over 3,000 likes.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently disclosed that he did not read the open letter sent to him by cricket legend Shane Warne in 2015. Warne, celebrated as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, expressed concern over the controversies sparked by tennis star Kyrgios.

Despite Kyrgios's notable achievements including seven ATP Tour singles titles, reaching the 2022 Wimbledon men's singles final and winning the 2022 Australian Open men's doubles title, his on-court temper has drawn attention. Warne, drawing from his own experiences as an athlete, implored Kyrgios to approach his career with greater seriousness.

The cricket icon posted the open letter on his Facebook page, amassing over 3,000 likes. However, Kyrgios has now confessed that he did not read the letter, maintaining that he takes pride in the trajectory of his career.

Warne wrote the letter to urge Kyrgios to exhibit more respect in his conduct

“I saw it and didn't read it, but yeah, look, I feel like I've been the closest Australian player in the last decade to win a Grand Slam. I made the final. I've had a pretty successful career. I feel like I've won a lot more than I've lost," he told Piers Morgan Uncensored.

"Able to provide for my family, friends and yeah respected by millions around the world, obviously. And yeah, I've done it my way. At the end of the day, I know that there's other Australian athletes who just wanted to see me succeed.

Warne's letter was prompted by Kyrgios making disparaging remarks about Stan Wawrinka's girlfriend during a match at the Rogers Cup, adding another layer to Kyrgios's controversial on-court behavior. The former Australian cricket captain used the open letter to urge Kyrgios to exhibit more respect in his conduct.

