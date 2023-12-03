Mitchell Johnson lambasts David Warner for "hero send-off" in farewell series

Given his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate controversy, Johnson argued that the Aussie opener does not deserve a hero's send-off.

Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson launched a scathing remark against top-order batter David Warner, questioning the necessity of a hero's farewell from Test cricket despite his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Notably, Warner has been included in Australia's squad for their upcoming home Test series against Pakistan, which is speculated to be his final appearance in the format.

Johnson expressed his disapproval, highlighting that Warner's recent performance in red-ball cricket did not warrant the privilege of announcing his retirement date. Additionally, given his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate controversy, Johnson argued that Warner does not deserve a hero's send-off.

“It’s been five years, and David Warner has still never really owned the ball-tampering scandal. Now the way he is going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country,” Johnson wrote in his column for The West Australian.

Mitchell Johnson also questions David Warner's captaincy

“As we prepare for David Warner’s farewell series, can somebody please tell me why? Why a struggling Test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date And why does a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrant a hero’s send-off?” he added.

The former pacer asserted that Warner was never fit to lead Australia's Test side and characterized his last three years representing Australia as nothing more than ordinary.

“Warner certainly isn’t Australia’s Test captain and never deserved to be, for that matter. In fact, he ends his career under a lifetime leadership ban. Yes, he has a decent overall record, and some say he is one of our greatest opening bats. But his past three years in Test cricket have been ordinary, with a batting average closer to what a tail-ender would be happy with,” Johnson wrote.

