"Would do it again": Mitchell Marsh breaks silence on viral feet on World Cup pic

Mitchell Marsh, who came under severe criticism from Indian fans for resting his feet on the World Cup trophy has insisted that he meant no disrespect but added that he would probably repeat the gesture.

A day after Australia won the Word Cup beating India in the final, Marsh was pictured with his feet on the trophy which irked many Indian fans. But while speaking to SEN Radio network in Australia, Marsh opened up on the incident for the first time.

“Yeah probably, to be honest,” Marsh said when asked if he would do it again. “There was obviously no disrespect meant in that photo at all. I haven’t given it too much thought, I haven’t seen a lot on social media even though everyone tells me it’s gone off. There’s nothing in that,” Marsh said.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami also voiced concern over Marsh's act

In addition to disapproving fans, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami also voiced his displeasure and a concerned fan even wrote to the Prime Minister's Office and the Union Sports Ministry, urging a ban on Marsh playing cricket in India.

While Marsh has since returned to Australia, some of his teammates remain in India participating in the ongoing five-match T20I series. The all-rounder lamented that the series has disrupted their celebratory plans.

Steve Smith, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, and Sean Abbott had to extend their stay in India to be part of the squad for the initial three matches before they eventually returned home.

