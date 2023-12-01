WATCH: Suresh Raina turns back the clock with a direct-hit in LLC

Having just one stump to aim at, Raina's throw was absolutely on point.

Aside from his impressive batting skills and proficient off-spin bowling, Suresh Raina has consistently proven to be one of the finest fielders. Fans have repeatedly witnessed his remarkable performances while representing the Indian cricket team and the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Raina showcased his exceptional fielding abilities once again during the onoging Legends League Cricket tournament in the match between Bhilwara Kings and Urbanrisers Hyderabad. He replicated the brilliance of his earlier years with a sensational direct hit that dismissed Iqbal Abdulla. Faced with the challenge of aiming at just one stump, Raina's throw was impeccably accurate, leaving Abdulla well short of his crease. The moment the throw struck the stumps, Raina jubilantly raised his arms in celebration.

Match highlights

Urbanrisers Hyderabad secured a decisive victory over Bhilwara Kings in match 12 of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at Molana Azad Stadium in Jammu, making them the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Rikki Clarke played a pivotal role in the win, contributing a match-winning knock of 73 runs in just 44 balls, featuring two fours and seven sixes. His outstanding performance propelled the team to their third victory, maintaining their position at the top of the standings.

In the earlier part of the match, Bhilwara Kings won the toss and chose to bat first, eventually posting a total of 144/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Tillakratne Dilshan showcased an impressive performance, scoring 53 runs in 37 balls, including a six and six fours. Yusuf Pathan contributed with 34 runs, providing some relief towards the end, following economical spells from Chris Mpofu (1-24), Pawan Suyal (2-27), and Shadab Jakati (1-15).

