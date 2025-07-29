News
news

No Jofra Archer, England Great Suggests two Key Bowling changes for Oval Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 29, 2025
3 min read

With the fate of the ENG vs IND Test series to be decided in the final game at Oval, former England speedster Stuart Broad has suggested two key changes for the Three Lions for the decisive clash. Notably, the hosts currently lead the five-match series 2-1.

Pace sensation Jofra Archer, who made a return to Test cricket after a four-year hiatus due to injury, featured in the last two Tests. However, with his workload being a concern, especially with the Ashes lined up later this year, Broad feels it’s better not to risk Archer. Josh Tongue can come in as a natural replacement.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Broad said, “We can’t not have Jofra Archer for four years, bring him back and then bowl him into the ground and not see him for another four years.”

Ben Stokes hints at the requirement of fresh legs

After the ENG vs IND 4th Test at Manchester, England skipper Ben Stokes had also suggested that fresh legs are needed and the management has now added Jamie Overton to the 15-man squad for the series finale.

Furthermore, Broad also opined that England should bring in Gus Atkinson as a replacement for Brydon Carse. Carse has so far bowled 155 overs, second most after Chris Woakes’ 167 for the hosts. Overall, England have mostly had a set pace attack throughout the series and their frontline bowlers are really low on steam and can use the help of fresh players coming in.

“I think Gus Atkinson has to play. I know he has not had any workload, but we need to see him. He hasn’t been really challenged against top-level opposition in Test cricket yet. (Brydon) Carse looked knackered in the fourth Test. He has been a trier and given absolutely everything, but looks like his legs have left him for this series, so Atkinson gets the nod,” Broad added.

ALSO READ:

Will India play Jasprit Bumrah in ENG vs IND 5th Test?

On the other hand, question remains over talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s availability with the series on the line for India. Bumrah was expected to play three of the five matches to manage his workload and had already played the allotted number of games.

India has Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep, who were recovering from respective injuries and both players are expected to play the final game. A call on Bumrah will be taken closer to the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

