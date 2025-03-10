News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
One Black Player Short: Dramatic Twist in South Africa Sees Warriors Docked 5 Points and Lose Playoff Spot
news
Last updated: March 10, 2025

One Black Player Short: Dramatic Twist in South Africa Sees Warriors Docked 5 Points and Lose Playoff Spot

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Dolphins ended up qualifying instead.

One Black Player Short: Dramatic Twist in South Africa Sees Warriors Docked 5 Points and Lose Playoff Spot

In a dramatic twist in South Africa’s domestic One-Day Cup, Warriors ended up losing their playoffs spot after getting docked five points.

The reason for this penalty is because they failed to field the minimum requirement of three black players, falling one short.

While it is understood that the Warriors couldn’t meet the regulation criteria due to injury concerns, they also didn’t inform Cricket South Africa (CSA) regarding the same to get a reprieve.

For the unversed, CSA has strict guidelines to meet the set transformation targets, which is done to stay in tandem with the standards set by the government.

ALSO READ:

How did Warriors miss out playoffs berth?

Despite defeating the Dolphins convincingly by 126 runs on February 16, Dolphins have now gone through after getting four points out of the five deducted from Warriors’. After the end of all league games and the newly awarded points, Dolphins’ tally has gone up to 23 while Warriors’ have gone down to 16 from 21. Subsequently, Warriors fell to the fourth spot in the points table while the Dolphins climbed upto the second place and secured a playoff berth.

They will now face Titans on March 12 in a bid to earn a spot in the summit clash against Boland, who have qualified directly after finishing top of the points table.

Warriors handed monetary penalty too

A official statement from CSA to Warriors indicated that the decision to take action came after “a comprehensive review and investigation,” and a that financial penalty had been levied.

Half of the penalty is required to be paid before the end of the current financial year in February of the following year, while the remaining portion will be suspended for a period of five years, subjected to a similar breach during that timeframe.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

CSA
Dolphins
One Day Cup
Warriors

Related posts

Delhi Capitals KL Rahul doubtful for first few games of IPL 2025

After Harry Brook Pulls Out, Another Delhi Capitals Star Doubtful for First Few Matches of IPL 2025: Reports

DC’s woes have worsened ahead of the upcoming season.
11:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mahmudullah Opts Out of Central Contract; Confirms Unavailability for 2027 ODI World Cup

Bangladesh All-Rounder From Champions Trophy 2025 Opts Out of Central Contract; Confirms Unavailability for 2027 ODI World Cup

10:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rohit Sharma

‘There’s No Point’: No Retirement but No Guarantee for 2027 ODI World Cup; Rohit Sharma Lays Open His Future Plans

Rohit Sharma opened up about it in an elaborate chat after the Champions Trophy 2025 win.
7:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

No Rohit, Shubman; ICC Announces Team of the Tournament After India Wins Champions Trophy 2025

Five Indians and two Kiwis are included in the playing XI.
9:25 pm
Disha Asrani
‘Write It Down’: Ashwin Names Three India Bowlers Who Are Automatic Selections in the Playing XI for 2026 T20 World Cup

‘Write It Down’: Ashwin Names Three India Bowlers Who Are Automatic Selections in the Playing XI for 2026 T20 World Cup

Two of them were a part of the recent Champions Trophy 2025 squad as well.
6:14 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Why an Open-Bus Victory Parade Won’t Be Held in India After Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Reason Revealed

BCCI will not be organising a victory parade alike India's T20 World Cup 2024 win.
6:05 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy