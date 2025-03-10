One Black Player Short: Dramatic Twist in South Africa Sees Warriors Docked 5 Points and Lose Playoff Spot

The Dolphins ended up qualifying instead.

In a dramatic twist in South Africa’s domestic One-Day Cup, Warriors ended up losing their playoffs spot after getting docked five points.

The reason for this penalty is because they failed to field the minimum requirement of three black players, falling one short.

While it is understood that the Warriors couldn’t meet the regulation criteria due to injury concerns, they also didn’t inform Cricket South Africa (CSA) regarding the same to get a reprieve.

For the unversed, CSA has strict guidelines to meet the set transformation targets, which is done to stay in tandem with the standards set by the government.

ALSO READ:

How did Warriors miss out playoffs berth?

Despite defeating the Dolphins convincingly by 126 runs on February 16, Dolphins have now gone through after getting four points out of the five deducted from Warriors’. After the end of all league games and the newly awarded points, Dolphins’ tally has gone up to 23 while Warriors’ have gone down to 16 from 21. Subsequently, Warriors fell to the fourth spot in the points table while the Dolphins climbed upto the second place and secured a playoff berth.

They will now face Titans on March 12 in a bid to earn a spot in the summit clash against Boland, who have qualified directly after finishing top of the points table.

Warriors handed monetary penalty too

A official statement from CSA to Warriors indicated that the decision to take action came after “a comprehensive review and investigation,” and a that financial penalty had been levied.

Half of the penalty is required to be paid before the end of the current financial year in February of the following year, while the remaining portion will be suspended for a period of five years, subjected to a similar breach during that timeframe.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube