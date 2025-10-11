PAK vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Pakistan vs South Africa Test Series in India?

Pakistan will kick off their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign with a two-match Test series against South Africa, starting on October 12. Fans searching for PAK vs SA live streaming details will be eager to witness South Africa’s return to red-ball cricket in Pakistan — their first Test tour since 2021, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to the hosts.

The Proteas enter this series as defending WTC champions after defeating Australia in the 2025 final, while Pakistan are looking to bounce back from a disappointing previous cycle, where they finished at the bottom with just five wins in 14 matches. Earlier this year, both teams met in South Africa, with the hosts clinching a dominant 2-0 series win.

This tour includes two Tests followed by three ODIs and three T20Is, making it a highly anticipated contest. Fans across the globe will be actively searching for PAK vs SA live streaming platforms and broadcast details to catch every moment of this high-stakes clash. However, PAK vs SA live streaming in India remains a major query, with many fans unsure whether there will be official telecast or online viewing options. Here’s a detailed look at how fans can follow the series around the world.

Where to Watch PAK vs SA Live Streaming in India?

The PAK vs SA live streaming for Test series will not be available in India due to the matches happening in Pakistan and the current political stand-off between the two countries.

Where to Watch PAK vs SA Live Telecast in India?

No, the PAK vs SA Test series will not be telecast on any TV channel in India. The only way to watch the matches live is through YouTube if a few channels stream it.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details Outside India

Pakistan – A Sports, Ten Sports (TV); Tapmad, Tamasha (Livestream)

A Sports, Ten Sports (TV); Tapmad, Tamasha (Livestream) North America – Willow TV

Willow TV South Africa – SuperSport

SuperSport Sri Lanka – Dialog TV

Dialog TV Bangladesh – T Sports

T Sports Middle East and North Africa – Cricbuzz

ALSO READ:

Pakistan vs South Africa Test series 2025 Schedule

Sun, October 12 – Thu, October 16

10:00 AM: Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test (Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore)

Mon, October 20 – Fri, October 24

10:00 AM: Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd Test (Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi)

Squad of Pakistan and South Africa for Test series

Pakistan squad

Shan Masood (Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa squad

Aiden Markram (Captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (second Test only), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne.

FAQ – Pakistan vs South Africa Test Series Live Streaming

Is PAK vs SA Live Streaming Available in India?

Unfortunately, PAK vs SA live streaming for the Test series will not be available on any platform in India. Due to the ongoing political stand-off between India and Pakistan, no Indian broadcaster—such as Star Sports, Sony Sports, JioCinema, or FanCode—has acquired the rights to telecast the series.

Why Is PAK vs SA Not Telecast in India?

There has been no bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan in over a decade, and after the recent Pahalgam terror attacks, Indian networks have apparently not bid for Pakistan-hosted series. As a result, the PAK vs SA Test series remains inaccessible on Indian television and OTT platforms, despite high interest among fans.

Can Indian Fans Use VPN for PAK vs SA Live Streaming?

Some users may consider using a VPN to access Pakistan-based platforms like Tapmad or Tamasha. However, it is important to note:

Disclaimer: Watching via unofficial or geo-restricted platforms is not encouraged. Always use legal sources where available.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.