Pakistan Name Former Punjab Kings All-Rounder As Interim Test Coach

Pakistan have appointed Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball cricket head coach for the upcoming assignments. The PCB said that Azhar will take charge of the upcoming series against South Africa and Sri Lanka at home.

“A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience. Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core,” read the statement.

Aqib Javed was the interim coach for the South Africa series away from home and against the West Indies at home. However, Pakistan couldn’t perform too well in both rubbers.

More to follow…