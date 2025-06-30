News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Pakistan have appointed Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball cricket head coach for the upcoming assignments.
news

Pakistan Name Former Punjab Kings All-Rounder As Interim Test Coach

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 30, 2025
1 min read
Pakistan have appointed Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball cricket head coach for the upcoming assignments.

Pakistan have appointed Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball cricket head coach for the upcoming assignments. The PCB said that Azhar will take charge of the upcoming series against South Africa and Sri Lanka at home.

“A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience. Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core,” read the statement.

Aqib Javed was the interim coach for the South Africa series away from home and against the West Indies at home. However, Pakistan couldn’t perform too well in both rubbers.

More to follow…

Azhar Mahmood
Pakistan
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Yashasvi Jaiswal record Edgbaston Test vs England

Yashasvi Jaiswal Set To Surpass Rahul Dravid And Virender Sehwag’s Record in Edgbaston Test vs England

India will lock horns with England in the second Test, starting from July 2 at Edgbaston.
2:25 pm
Ashish Satyam
Kavya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL

SRH Aim to Build Solid Player Base Across Leagues With Franchises in IPL, SA20 and The Hundred

Apart from SRH in IPL, Kavya owns a team in The Hundred and SA20 League.
12:34 pm
Ashish Satyam
Steve Smith turned to a baseball field before WI vs AUS 2nd Test

Steve Smith Turns to Baseball Field To Boost Finger Injury Recovery Before 2nd Test vs West Indies

Smith suffered a finger injury during the WTC 2025 final.
2:07 pm
Darpan Jain
Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Donovan Ferreira showed his value again with another quickfire knock in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Underrated Delhi Capitals All-Rounder Shows Utility Before IPL 2026 Auction With Yet Another Performance in MLC 2025

He scored 53 off just 20 balls against MI New York.
1:31 pm
Darpan Jain
Faf du Plessis Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention After Surpassing Finn Allen's Record of Most Centuries in MLC

Delhi Capitals Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention After Surpassing Former RCB Player’s Record vs Mumbai Indians Franchise in MLC 2025

He is also the top run-scorer in the tournament currently.
1:26 pm
Sagar Paul
punjab-kings-left-to-rue-ravichandran-ashwins-final-plea-to-them-about varun chakravarthy-before-ipl-trade

Punjab Kings Left To Rue Ravichandran Ashwin’s Final Plea To Them About THIS Player Before IPL Trade

Ravichandran Ashwin had made the plea while he was playing for Punjab Kings (Formerly Kings XI Punjab).
11:15 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.