Piyush Chawla Names His Indian Playing XI For The first Two Tests Against England; THIS All-Rounder Has Been Left Out

Former India cricketer Piyush Chawla has picked his Indian playing XI for the upcoming two Test matches against England. The series will kickstart on June 20 in Leeds. Star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has failed to find a spot in India’s playing XI for the first two Tests.

The upcoming series will mark the beginning of the new era after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Indian team will step out on the field against England under the young leader Shubman Gill, while Rishabh Pant has been named as vice captain.

KL Rahul – Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open

Chawla backed KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to start the proceedings in the upcoming Test series against England. Earlier, the duo opened together during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

According to the former India spinner, either Sai Sudharsan or Abhimanyu Easwaran can occupy the number 3 position, and he backs Shubman Gill to take the number 4 spot in the upcoming Test series against England.

Mohammed Siraj And Arshdeep Singh To Assist Jasprit Bumrah

Karun Nair, who has been in headlines on the back of his terrific run lately, has also been picked in India’s playing XI alongside the newly made vice-captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Piyush Chawla has added Ravindra Jadeja as his spin-bowling all-rounder alongside Kuldeep Yadav as the specialist spinner. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will take care of the pace bowling department alongside Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Exclusion From India’s Playing XI

Nitish Reddy, who scored a brilliant century in the Test series against Australia, has been left out. As of now, the 22-year-old has amassed 298 runs across five matches with an average of over 37. He also scalped five wickets at an average of 38.

India’s tour of England 2025 will come to an end with the fifth test, which is slated to take place at The Oval in London from July 31 to August 4. Notably, this is the first bilateral series for both teams in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27.

Piyush Chawla’s Playing XI For The First Two Test Matches Against England

India’s Playing XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan/Abhimanyu Easawaran, Shubman Gill, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

