Rachin Ravindra Hits All-Time High After Fourth ICC Tournament Hundred in Champions Trophy 2025 Clash vs Bangladesh

New Zealand batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra looked at the epitome of his batting skills after slamming a sensational century against Bangladesh in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 and helped the Kiwis secure a semi-final berth.

The dynamic left-hander played a stellar knock of 112(105), comprising 12 boundaries and a maximum.

In the process, Ravindra registered the most number of tons for New Zealand in ICC tournaments (CWC and CT). He now has four to his name, eclipsing fellow teammate Kane Williamson and former opener Nathan Astle, who have three tons.

Rachin Ravindra also managed to outclass star India batter Virat Kohli in terms of batting average in ICC events with a minimum of 500 runs. Ravindra now has an average of 69 while Kohli has 66.1.

Rachin is also the first ever player to hit centuries on both WC and Champions Trophy debut.

New Zealand, India qualify for semi-final

With New Zealand easing past Bangladesh by 5 wickets, the fate of Group A in the Champions Trophy 2025 has now been decided.

The Blackcaps have already entered the last 4 and along with them, India qualifies as the second-placed team from the group for now. Both New Zealand and India have same points but the Kiwis are ahead on the basis of run-rate. However, the Men in Blue have a chance to secure the top spot when the two teams lock horns next on March 2 (Sunday) for the final round-robin match.

On the other hand, defending champions and hosts Pakistan face an early elimination following their disappointing loss against India last night (February 23). The Men in Green would have hoped for the Kiwis to lose against Bangladesh to keep their hopes alive but now that the contrary has happened, Pakistan are out of the ICC event despite having one more match left to play in the group-stage.

Joining Pakistan will be Bangladesh as the first two teams to face exit.

