Entire Pakistan Coaching Staff Set to be Sacked Following Humiliating Champions Trophy 2025 Defeat to India

Champions Trophy 2025 hosts and defending champions Pakistan are on the brink of an early exit after losing the decisive clash against India last night (February 23) without much of a competition.

Following the heavy defeat, it is now understood that the entire Pakistan coaching staff including interim head coach Aaqib Javed, who was appointed after Gary Kirsten’s resignation, will be shown the door by the top brass.

According to a report in the news agency PTI, Javed will be relieved of his duties after the culmination of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The source privy to the developments revealed, “Obviously, there is backlash over the team’s performance in the CT. The Board hasn’t decided as yet on whether the team will have separate head coaches (for red and white ball teams), but one thing is certain: the current support staff will be overhauled now after the poor show in the Champions Trophy”.

PCB to look at former players for new coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now considering former players to take on the role of head coach.

Several former cricketers, including Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Salman Butt, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis, have criticized the team’s limited squad options and defensive approach during the Champions Trophy. They expressed concerns over the lack of aggressive play and strategic decision-making.

In their matches against New Zealand and India, Pakistan’s performance was underwhelming, with their timid approach drawing widespread criticism. Key players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah have been called out for failing to deliver when it mattered most.

For Pakistan to remain in contention, they are relying on Bangladesh to defeat New Zealand. Additionally, Pakistan must secure a victory against Bangladesh and hope for India to triumph over New Zealand in their match on March 2. The team’s fate now hangs in the balance as they await these crucial results.

