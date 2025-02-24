News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Champions Trophy 2025
news
Last updated: February 24, 2025

Entire Pakistan Coaching Staff Set to be Sacked Following Humiliating Champions Trophy 2025 Defeat to India

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Men in Green lost against India without much of a competition.

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 hosts and defending champions Pakistan are on the brink of an early exit after losing the decisive clash against India last night (February 23) without much of a competition.

Following the heavy defeat, it is now understood that the entire Pakistan coaching staff including interim head coach Aaqib Javed, who was appointed after Gary Kirsten’s resignation, will be shown the door by the top brass.

According to a report in the news agency PTI, Javed will be relieved of his duties after the culmination of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The source privy to the developments revealed, “Obviously, there is backlash over the team’s performance in the CT. The Board hasn’t decided as yet on whether the team will have separate head coaches (for red and white ball teams), but one thing is certain: the current support staff will be overhauled now after the poor show in the Champions Trophy”.

ALSO READ:

PCB to look at former players for new coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now considering former players to take on the role of head coach.

Several former cricketers, including Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Salman Butt, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis, have criticized the team’s limited squad options and defensive approach during the Champions Trophy. They expressed concerns over the lack of aggressive play and strategic decision-making.

In their matches against New Zealand and India, Pakistan’s performance was underwhelming, with their timid approach drawing widespread criticism. Key players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah have been called out for failing to deliver when it mattered most.

For Pakistan to remain in contention, they are relying on Bangladesh to defeat New Zealand. Additionally, Pakistan must secure a victory against Bangladesh and hope for India to triumph over New Zealand in their match on March 2. The team’s fate now hangs in the balance as they await these crucial results.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Aaqib Javed
Babar Azam
Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan Cricket Board
Shaheen Afridi

Related posts

Brydon Carse

England’s Woes Worsen; Key Pacer Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025 Due to Toe Injury

He was unable to participate in England's training session earlier today.
10:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former RCB talent Michael Bracewell

A Return to RCB? Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru Talent Pushes Case as Injury Replacement for IPL 2025 With Compelling International Performances

He is currently the top wicket-taker in Champions Trophy 2025.
7:28 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
India ODI team vs pakistan

Former India Batting Coach Says This Player Will Carry India’s Batting In Future

7:31 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mohammad Hafeez Wants Pakistan To Move On From These 3 Stars After Champions Trophy 2025 Performances

‘Move On From Them’ – Mohammad Hafeez Wants Pakistan To Move On From These 3 Stars After Champions Trophy 2025 Performances

They conceded 214 runs in 30 overs against New Zealand and 163 runs in 23 overs against India.
8:58 pm
Sagar Paul

‘Fraud From The Beginning’ – Former Pakistan Pacer Slams Babar Azam For His Performance Against India In Champions Trophy 2025

He referred Babar Azam as “fraud” following Pakistan's loss.
3:43 pm
Sreejita Sen
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be relieved as Rachin Ravindra returns to action for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 contest against Bangladesh.

CSK Star Returns to Action for New Zealand After Recovering From Head Injury, Replaces Former CSK All-Rounder

Rachin Ravindra was hit on his head while fielding in the outfield during the Pakistan Tri-Series.
4:14 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy