Jaker Ali Limps off the Field During Bangladesh vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Replaced by Soumya Sarkar

He was replaced by Soumya Sarkar during New Zealand's chase.

Bangladesh suffered an injury scare during their Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Monday after Jaker Ali went off the field. Jaker seemingly felt some discomfort in his hamstring and walked off the field in the 10th over of New Zealand’s run chase. Soumya Sarkar replaced him on the field. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not released any statement or information regarding the extent of Jaker Ali’s injury.

Jaker Ali’s vital contributions

Earlier, Jaker scored 45 runs off 55 deliveries to help Bangladesh post 236/9 from 50 overs. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 77 runs. At the time of writing this report, New Zealand were 105/3 in 22.4 overs, with the returning Rachin Ravindra (55*) and Tom Latham (15*) at the crease.

The Tigers are aiming to clinch a crucial win after having gone down to India in their campaign opener last week. Jaker had scored a valiant 68 runs off 114 balls in that match. His half-century coupled with Towhid Hridoy’s century were the silver linings of the Tigers otherwise forgettable innings, as India wrapped them up for 228. Against India, Bangladesh found themselves in trouble at 35/5 at one stage. However, Jaker and Towhid scripted their comeback and forged a 154-run stand for the sixth wicket. A total of 228 against India, however, was always going to be tough to defend.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 101, did the star turn to power India to a six-wicket win. The Rohit Sharma-led side currently sit atop the Group A standings with four points, with New Zealand (Two points) in second place. Should the Kiwis beat Bangladesh on Monday, then India and New Zealand will qualify for the semi-finals from Group A.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.