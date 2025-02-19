News
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 19, 2025

Strongest Bangladesh Playing XI In Champions Trophy 2025: Squad And All You Need To Know

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

The semi-finalists of the previous edition in 2017, Bangladesh will be hoping to go all the way in the Champions Trophy 2025. 

Bangladesh – Team Profile for Champions Trophy 2025

Tournament: Champions Trophy 2025

Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto

Coach: Phil Simmons

Previous Edition: Semi-finalists 

Bangladesh had made it to the semifinals in the previous Champions Trophy edition, with a win over New Zealand and a fortunate no-result against Australia. In the 2023 Cricket World Cup, they finished eighth with two wins and seven losses. 

Speaking of their recent form, Bangladesh have played four bilateral series since the World Cup and have lost three of those. Their only series win came against Sri Lanka. They last played fifty-over cricket in December, where they lost to West Indies by 0-3. 

Bangladesh players have a huge task to quickly adapt to the fifty-over format after coming straight off Bangladesh Premier League.

Bangladesh Group Stage Fixtures in Champions Trophy 2025

  • 20 February – Bangladesh vs India, Dubai
  • 24 February – Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi
  • 27 February – Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi 

Full Bangladesh Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

Strongest Bangladesh Playing XI In Champions Trophy 2025 

  • Tanzid Hasan
  • Soumya Sarkar 
  • Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c)
  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz 
  • Mushfiqur Rahim 
  • Mahmudullah
  • Jaker Ali
  • Nasum Ahmed
  • Rishad Hossain
  • Taskin Ahmed 
  • Mustafizur Rahman

ALSO READ: 

Strengths 

  • A potent bowling attack for subcontinent conditions will be the biggest strength of Bangladesh. 
  • Taskin Ahmed, in particular, has been their best bowler for a while and is coming off a successful BPL tournament. He was the top wicket-taker in the season with 25 scalps from 12 games at 6.49 rpo. In ODIs, Taskin has taken 14 wickets in the last year at 23.92 runs a piece. 
  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be key for Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025. In the past year, he has scored 305 runs at 38 average while picking up eight scalps at 4.82 economy. 

Weaknesses 

  • Lack of game-time for captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto could be a concern. Since returning from hamstring injury, Shanto has played five T20 games. 
  • The form of the top order could be an issue. Soumya Sarkar has done well but Tanzid Hasan and Tawhid Hridoy haven’t been consistent enough. 
  • Bangladesh lack firepower in their line-up barring Mahmudullah and that could be a concern on pitches where 280-300 could be par score. 

Champions Trophy 2025 Verdict for Bangladesh 

Bangladesh are grouped together with three strong teams India, New Zealand, and Pakistan. They have the weakest side among the four and would need plenty of luck to reach the semifinals. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

