‘Can’t Let Them Enter’: Ashwin Names Team RCB Should Avoid Facing if They Have To Win IPL 2025 Final
news

RCB Overseas Batter Cleans Up Andre Russell in ENG vs WI T20I To Showcase All-Round Potential

Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 7, 2025 - 3 min read

England won the first T20I by 21 runs

‘Can’t Let Them Enter’: Ashwin Names Team RCB Should Avoid Facing if They Have To Win IPL 2025 Final

Jacob Bethell’s brilliant run continued in England’s white-ball series against West Indies as he claimed 2-27 and scored a run-a-ball 23 in the first T20I in Chester-le-Street on Friday.

Bethell, who had left Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 before the playoffs phase, was in stunning form in the series having scored a match-winning 82 in the first ODI and 17 in the second match.

England swept the series 3-0 as Bethell claimed two wickets and 99 runs in the series. The left-armer had picked up where he left off in his previous international outing against India where he scored 51 runs in Nagpur.

Jacob Bethell castles Andres Russell in Eng vs WI 1st ODI

Bethell could’ve been celebrating winning the IPL 2025 as RCB clinched their maiden title after 18 years of waiting, but had to fly home from India as the revised IPL schedule clashed with the white-ball series. Bethell was named in ODI and T20I squads.

Bethell played two games for RCB and registered scores of 12 and 55 against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

In the first T20I, Bethell bamboozled Kolkata Knight Riders’ all-rounder Andre Russell with a superb delivery that kept low and rattled the off-stump.

Earlier in the innings, Bethell also got the better of opener Evin Lewis to trigger a batting collapse. Liam Dawson was star of the match as he claimed 4-20 to set up the 21-run win for England.

Harry Brook, who is captaining England for the first time as their full-time white-ball captain, elected to bat first after winning the toss. Brook’s predecessor Jos Buttler was the aggressor-in-chief with a blistering 96 off 59 balls while opener Jamie Smith scored 38 off 20 balls.

England take 1-0 lead in T20I series

Bethell then added the late fireworks with his knock as the hosts posted 188/6 in 20 overs.

Romario Shepherd, fresh off his title win with RCB, was pick of the West Indies’ bowlers with 2-33. Meanwhile, Russell, Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase got a wicket apiece.

ALSO READ:

In their reply, Test captain Roston Chase (24 off 20 balls) and Lewis added 58 in quick time for the third wicket. However, Bethell’s dismissal of Lewis set the pack tumbling.

