RCB Star Batter Climbs To Top Of ODI Rankings Ahead Of England Series

The southpaw reclaimed the No.1 spot after nearly six years

Smriti Mandhana climbed back to the top of the Women’s ODI rankings after nearly six years in the latest ICC batting rankings released on Tuesday.

The star opener has continued her excellent run in the 50-over format as India recently won the tri-nation tournament in Sri Lanka involving the hosts and South Africa.

Smriti Mandhana reclaims No.1 spot in Women’s ODI batting rankings

Mandhana, who had an underwhelming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), bounced back in the tri-nation tournament with 254 runs from five matches which included a 116 in the final against Sri Lanka as India lifted the trophy.

It was Mandhana’s 11th ODI hundred as she also climbed to fourth in the list of most Women’s ODI hundreds behind England’s Tammy Beaumont.

Before the WPL 2025, Mandhana entered the special club of 4,000 WODI runs and became only the second Indian after legendary Mithali Raj to reach the milestone.

Mandhana has scored at least one hundred in the last four of five ODI series as India prepares for the Women’s ODI World Cup scheduled to be played from September 30 to November 2 in India.

Mandhana took the No.1 spot from South African ace Laura Woolvardt who slipped to joint second with England and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt. England’s Amy Jones and Australian great Ellyse Perry complete the top five WODI batters list.

Mandhana is also the only Indian batter in the Top 10. Jemimah Rodrigues and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur are ranked 15th and 16th respectively.

India’s upcoming matches before 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup at home

Before the World Cup at home, India will tour England for five T20Is and three ODIs from June 28 to July 22 which will be played in parallel with the senior Men’s team’s Test series and the Under 19 men’s team’s series in the UK.

The T20Is will be played in Nottingham (June 28), Bristol (July 1), London (July 4), Manchester (July 9) and Birmingham (July 12). The ODIs will be played in Southampton (July 16), Lord’s (July 19) and Chester-le-Street (July 22).

Just before the World Cup, India will host defending champions Australia in three ODIs to be played in Mullanpur (September 14 and 17) and Delhi (September 20).

