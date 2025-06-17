News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
smriti mandhana rcb wipl india women's odi rankings
news

RCB Star Batter Climbs To Top Of ODI Rankings Ahead Of England Series

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 3 min read

The southpaw reclaimed the No.1 spot after nearly six years

smriti mandhana rcb wipl india women's odi rankings

Smriti Mandhana climbed back to the top of the Women’s ODI rankings after nearly six years in the latest ICC batting rankings released on Tuesday.

The star opener has continued her excellent run in the 50-over format as India recently won the tri-nation tournament in Sri Lanka involving the hosts and South Africa.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Smriti Mandhana reclaims No.1 spot in Women’s ODI batting rankings

Mandhana, who had an underwhelming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), bounced back in the tri-nation tournament with 254 runs from five matches which included a 116 in the final against Sri Lanka as India lifted the trophy.

It was Mandhana’s 11th ODI hundred as she also climbed to fourth in the list of most Women’s ODI hundreds behind England’s Tammy Beaumont.

Before the WPL 2025, Mandhana entered the special club of 4,000 WODI runs and became only the second Indian after legendary Mithali Raj to reach the milestone.

ALSO READ:

Mandhana has scored at least one hundred in the last four of five ODI series as India prepares for the Women’s ODI World Cup scheduled to be played from September 30 to November 2 in India.

Mandhana took the No.1 spot from South African ace Laura Woolvardt who slipped to joint second with England and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt. England’s Amy Jones and Australian great Ellyse Perry complete the top five WODI batters list.

Mandhana is also the only Indian batter in the Top 10. Jemimah Rodrigues and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur are ranked 15th and 16th respectively.

India’s upcoming matches before 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup at home

Before the World Cup at home, India will tour England for five T20Is and three ODIs from June 28 to July 22 which will be played in parallel with the senior Men’s team’s Test series and the Under 19 men’s team’s series in the UK.

The T20Is will be played in Nottingham (June 28), Bristol (July 1), London (July 4), Manchester (July 9) and Birmingham (July 12). The ODIs will be played in Southampton (July 16), Lord’s (July 19) and Chester-le-Street (July 22).

Just before the World Cup, India will host defending champions Australia in three ODIs to be played in Mullanpur (September 14 and 17) and Delhi (September 20).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

2025 Women's ODI World Cup
England Women
India Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Smriti Mandhana
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

‘Bit Nasty’: SRH Teammate Reveals Travis Head’s Reaction After WTC 2025 Final Loss to South Africa

‘Bit Nasty’: SRH Teammate Reveals Travis Head’s Reaction After WTC 2025 Final Loss to South Africa

3:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jos Buttler lauds Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill Is A Mix Of These Two Former India Captains, feels Jos Buttler

His first assignment will be the five-match Test series against England, starting from June 20.
2:23 pm
Ashish Satyam
Allan Donald has opened up on what the victory in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final means for him and the nation.

South Africa Legend Crucified for Previous World Cup Heartbreak Opens Up After WTC 2025 Title Win

He has been part of two unfortunate defeats in the World Cups 1992 and 1999.
1:48 pm
Darpan Jain
Rohit Sharma Congratulates Sri Lanka All-rounder Angelo Mathews After His Retirement From Tests [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma Congratulates Sri Lanka All-rounder After His Retirement From Tests [WATCH] 

He will continue to play in the T20Is.
1:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
Steve Smith Out of MLC 2025, Set to Miss First Test Against West Indies

Steve Smith Out of MLC 2025, Set to Miss First Test Against West Indies

Steve Smith suffered a finger injury on the third Day of the WTC Final 2025.
1:07 pm
Amogh Bodas
During the timeout of the IPL 2025 final, Dinesh Karthik, RCB’s mentor and batting coach, was seen giving some advice to Virat Kohli.

‘Whatever He Told Him Didn’t Work’ – Michael Atherton’s Sarcastic Jibe at Dinesh Karthik for Advising Virat Kohli in IPL 2025 Final

During the timeout, Dinesh Karthik, RCB’s mentor and batting coach, was seen giving some advice to Virat Kohli.
12:28 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.