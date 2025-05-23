Deepti Sharma Duped for INR 25 Lakhs, Accuses UP Warriorz Teammate for Jewellery Theft

News
Deepti Sharma Duped for INR 25 Lakhs, Accuses Fellow Cricketer UP Warriorz Arushi Goel of Jewellery Theft
news

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 23, 2025 - 3 min read

Deepti was the skipper of UP Warriorz in WPL 2025.

India Women’s cricket all-rounder Deepti Sharma has filed allegations against fellow UP Warriorz (UPW) teammate Arushi Goel, accusing her of financial fraud and theft. According to a Times of India report, Deepti claims that Goel duped her of INR 25 lakh and later broke into her Agra home, stealing valuable gold and silver jewellery along with foreign currency worth about INR 2 lakh.

In the recently concluded Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, Deepti led the UPW. She made 122 runs and also picked up eight wickets. However, the team was in poor form as they finished with a wooden spoon. Deepti and Co. could manage only three wins from eight games. Goel did not get a chance in the playing XI.

Deepti Sharma Accuses Arushi Goel

According to the complaint, on April 22, Arushi Goel allegedly broke into Deepti Sharma’s flat, stole valuables, and changed the lock before fleeing the scene. When Deepti’s brother, Sumit Sharma, attempted to enter the residence, he discovered the new lock. When the all-rounder later confronted Goel and demanded repayment of the money previously lent under the pretext of financial hardship, Goel reportedly refused.

“Deepti’s brother, Sumit Sharma, approached the Sadar police station with the complaint. Prima facie, we found some truth in the complaint and filed an FIR under BNS sections 305 (a) (theft), 331 (3) (house breaking), 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust) and 352 (insulting someone with the intent to provoke a breach of peace),” senior police officer Sukanya Sharma told The Times of India.

After the legal action, Sumit spoke about how Goel allegedly took advantage of the close friendship between the two cricketers.

He said, “My sister lost over Rs 25 lakh in the two-year period. When she confronted Arushi, the latter refused to return the amount. The two cricketers became close over the years through their association in the same team. Then, Arushi and her parents started exploiting Deepti financially, citing family emergencies and financial distress.”

India’s upcoming tour of England

India will soon tour England for five T20Is and three ODIs, with the 27-year-old as a part of both formats. Deepti has represented the nation in 124 T20Is and 106 one-day games. She has contributed with both bat and ball. Goel, on the other hand, is yet to make her India debut.

Post the incident, Sumit mentioned how it has taken a toll on Deepti’s mental well-being, especially with her upcoming international duties.

“The incident has caused significant distress to Deepti, who is at the moment preoccupied with her training commitments and is preparing for the Team India camp in Bengaluru ahead of England tour,” Sumit said.

The first T20I will kick off on June 28 in Nottingham.

