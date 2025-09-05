REVEALED: How Captain Mitchell Marsh Found Out About Mitchell Starc’s Shock T20I Retirement

Mitchell Starc was also one of the key members of Australia's maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph in 2021.

Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, Mitchell Starc, has recently decided to hang up his boots from the format to focus more on two of the longer formats of the game. When 20-over cricket’s popularity is growing worldwide and most of the players are also preferring the fast-paced form, this announcement from one of the prime seamers of Australia had taken many aback.

Mitchell Starc Did Not Discuss His T20I Retirement With Captain Mitchell Marsh

The 35-year-old has revealed that the T20I skipper of the team, Mitchell Marsh, also did not have any clue about this sudden move. He came to know about Starc’s retirement through his social media post. Notably, the pacer last donned the 20-over kit for Australia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

“I probably should have rang Mitchy. He texted me and said he found out through Instagram. I felt bad about that one. I didn’t tell the captain,” stressed Starc to cricket.com.au.

Starc noted that he had to pick any two of the three formats of the game at the age of 35. The star pacer chose to take the unconventional path as he set his focus on the red-ball cricket and the upcoming 50-over World Cup in 2027.

“I umm-ed and ahh-ed about which was the right [format] to put to the side. Test cricket was never going to be off the table. I just felt like one of the other [formats] had to give. I felt like this was my best opportunity to prolong my Test career and get to that World Cup,” he added.

ALSO READ

Mitchell Starc’s Star-studded T20I Career

Since making his debut in the shortest format of the game in 2012 against Pakistan, he has bagged 79 wickets in 65 matches at an impressive economy of 7.74. His remarkable T20I career also includes a four-wicket haul against the West Indies in 2022. With these extraordinary stats, Starc finished his 20-over career just after spinner Adam Zampa, who is currently the leading wicket-taker of the nation with 130 scalps in 103 matches in the format.

The pacer was also one of the key members of Australia’s maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2021. He snared nine wickets in seven matches of the edition at an economy of 9.18. Moreover, the bowler is currently showcasing great form in the Tests. After scalping five wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025, he has followed it up with two back-to-back four-fers and a seven-wicket haul in the final day-night fixture of the latest WI tour of Australia. However, he is yet to feature in a 50-over game since the home series against Pakistan in November 2024.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.