News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
SA20 2026 Auction Dates Set: 72 Slots To Be Filled, Auction Rule Change Made Before Season 4
news

SA20 2026 Auction Dates Set: 72 Slots To Be Filled, Auction Rule Change Made Before Season 4

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 24, 2025
2 min read
SA20 2026 Auction Dates Set: 72 Slots To Be Filled, Auction Rule Change Made Before Season 4

The auction dates for the upcoming season of South Africa’s premier T20 league (SA20 2026) has been set for September 9. Furthermore, the number of retentions per team has been reduced to six, the least in the tournament’s short history.

This means 72 player slots are to be filled at the auction, which represents 63% of the 108 places across the six franchises. Out of those six, 3 can be local and 3 can be overseas players.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Notably, the SA20 2026 season has been moved forward from its usual January start. With no home Tests scheduled in the 2025-26 summer, the fourth edition will kick off on Boxing Day. The SA20 will revert back to the regular window for 2027 and 2028, when it will also have a slightly longer season.

ALSO READ:

What are the new rules for SA20 2026 auction?

Apart from the total number of retentions, there are a few other rules that have been revamped for the SA20 2026 auction. The salary cap has been raised to R41 million (approximately $2.31 million) from the previous R39.1 million ($2.2 million). This now makes the SA20 league to have the second-highest salary cap globally after the IPL.

The league has also scrapped the rookie draft and introduced a new mandate requiring all teams to sign at least two players under the age of 23.

Rules that remain the same

The squad structure remains the same as in past editions, with teams permitted up to seven international players and at least 11 South African players.

Teams will also have the option to recruit one wildcard player without their salary adding to the cap.

Additionally, franchises will have the option to use a Right to Match (RTM) card. This enables them to retain a player from Season 3 by matching the highest bid received for that player during the auction. The number of RTM cards available to each team will depend on how many South African players they have retained.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

SA20
SA20 2026
SA20 2026 Auction
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

shubman gill virat kohli captaincy ravi shastri

Ravi Shastri Calls for Shubman Gill-led India To Embrace The Virat Kohli Way on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

Virat Kohli's last tour of England saw India win two of the four Tests
5:19 pm
Samarnath Soory
Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND

Jasprit Bumrah Reacts To THIS Former Players’ Request; Here’s What He Said

Previously, it was England skipper Ben Stokes who won the toss and decided to bowl first.
5:05 pm
Ashish Satyam
[WATCH] Meerut Kings Duo Blast 41 Runs in Last Six Balls, Set New World Record For Most Runs in One Over in T20 Cricket

[WATCH] Meerut Kings Duo Blast 41 Runs in Last Six Balls, Set New World Record For Most Runs in One Over in T20 Cricket

4:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
mumbai-indians-star tilak varma-just-two-runs-away-from-a-century-on-county-championship-debut-for-hampshire

Mumbai Indians Star Joins Elite List With Century on County Debut for Hampshire

He has scored an unbeaten 98 for Hampshire in their County Championship match against Essex.
4:08 pm
Vishnu PN

Why Players Are Wearing Black Armbands On Day 5 of the ENG vs IND 1st Test

England came out on Day 5 needing 350 runs to win the first Test.
4:34 pm
Amogh Bodas
eng vs ind live streaming tv broadcast england vs india where to watch test series 2025

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 1st Test?

The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
4:02 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.