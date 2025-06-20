News
Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has come up with some precious advice for Rishabh Pant to counter challenging English conditions.
Sachin Tendulkar Cites Possible Challenge for Rishabh Pant During ENG vs IND Test Series

Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 20, 2025 - 3 min read

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has come up with some precious advice for Rishabh Pant to counter challenging English conditions, especially Chris Woakes. Woakes is a master at home and will be India’s biggest threat throughout the series.

On being asked about Pant’s tendency to stand outside the crease to handle swing, Tendulkar analysed his technique, stating that the ball can still come in and hit the stumps since the distance between the batter and the stumps has increased. On The Indian Express, he advised Pant to check his guard and ensure his front foot doesn’t go across against Woakes, who might look to swing into the left-hand batter.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

“Someone like Chris Woakes is going to swing the ball into him, so you have to be careful with your guard that the front foot doesn’t go across. When he is looking for the ball to swing back in, Pant needs to stand on the middle stump or, at times, even middle-and-off. That will depend on if he is standing outside the crease – and how far at that.”

While the sample size is low, Pant has previously faced Woakes for 40 balls, scoring 14 runs while losing his wicket once. The English pacer looked in fine rhythm against India A and will get some help throughout the game, so Indian batters must be cautious against him.

Why Rishabh Pant must step up in the England series?

Rishabh Pant didn’t have a great Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he could only score 255 runs at an abysmal average of 28.33 in nine innings, including one fifty. His weaknesses against deliveries angled across him from over the wicket were found out, and the likes of Pat Cummins exploited it brilliantly throughout the rubber.

Now the challenge is a lot different, and Pant has become one of the most senior batters in the side after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s retirements. He must do the heavy lifting for the team in the batting department, given the inexperience around the setup.

ALSO READ:

He has done well in English conditions before, scoring 556 runs at an average of 32.70 in 17 outings, comprising two fifties and as many centuries. But England have pacers to stop him, given bowlers like Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse have a natural angle that takes the ball away from LHBs.

That means Pant must judge lines adeptly and ensure not nicking behind, which was a trend in Australia. The good thing that goes in his favour is that the pitches won’t be extreme and give him that extra time to adjust.

Chris Woakes
ENG vs IND
RIshabh Pant
Sachin Tendulkar
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

