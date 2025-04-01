Sam Konstas Among Three New Contracts Handed Out by Australia for 2025-26 Season

Sam Konstas has earned his first full national contract with Australia after an impressive start to his Test career. The 20-year-old batter is one of three new faces on Cricket Australia’s men’s contract list for the 2025-26 season, joining Beau Webster and Matthew Kuhnemann.

Konstas made his debut during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year and immediately made an impact. His performances with the bat showed promise, and the selectors have backed him to be part of Australia’s plans moving forward. Chief selector George Bailey said Konstas is “a young player with promising upside” and one they expect to grow further in both first-class and international cricket.

Cricket Australia announced a 23-player list for the new season, with only three players dropping out — Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, and Todd Murphy. Konstas’ inclusion comes ahead of a busy year for Australia, with a World Test Championship final in June, followed by a Test series in the Caribbean and a packed white-ball calendar.

The contract also keeps Konstas in the mix for the upcoming WTC final. With Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh returning from injury, competition for spots in Australia’s middle order is heating up. But Konstas’ solid debut series has given him a strong case to stay in contention.

“Matt (Kuhnemann) was outstanding once again in Sri Lanka and we believe he can play a key role across the next 18 months,” said George Bailey in a statement. “In Beau’s case he proved more than comfortable at Test level with bat and ball, adds an additional dimension in the field and to the balance of the side.

“With Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh returning there will be welcome and healthy competition for places for the World Test Championship and West Indies tours. “In Sam Konstas we see promising upside in a young player who will continue to develop at first class level and in the international environment.”

Meanwhile, players like Cooper Connolly and Nathan McSweeney, who made international debuts recently, missed out on initial deals but remain eligible for upgrades based on appearances.

Fast bowlers Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris, and Jhye Richardson have all retained their contracts despite injury-hit seasons. Bartlett played six games during the last contract period and remains in Australia’s plans for both formats. Morris featured once, while Richardson hasn’t played for Australia in nearly three years but continues to be backed by selectors.

Cricket Australia Contract List for 2025-26

Xavier Bartlett, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa

