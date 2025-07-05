News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
'Nowhere to Hide' - Sam Konstas Under Fire After Latest Failure in WI vs AUS Test, Teammate Josh Hazlewood Backs Him To 'Keep Getting Better'
news

‘Nowhere to Hide’ – Sam Konstas Under Fire After Latest Failure in WI vs AUS Test, Teammate Backs Him To ‘Keep Getting Better’

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 5, 2025
3 min read

The opener has struggled to get past 30 since his Test debut against India.

'Nowhere to Hide' - Sam Konstas Under Fire After Latest Failure in WI vs AUS Test, Teammate Josh Hazlewood Backs Him To 'Keep Getting Better'

Australian youngster Sam Konstas has once again failed to make the most of his chances in Tests. His chain of poor outings continued as the opener departed for a four-ball duck in the second innings of the West Indies vs Australia second Test. Previously, he scored 25 runs in the first innings in Grenada.

Live – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

64/3

Pamir Legends PAL

0/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
05 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Italy ITA

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

48/8

Indonesia Women INA-W

49/1

Indonesia Women beat Singapore Women by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

114/9

Malaysia Blues MB

166/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MI New York MINY

Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Germany GER

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings

Sam Konstas’ Poor Run of Form Continues

The 19-year-old made the headlines in his red-ball debut against India. He put up a brilliant 60-run knock at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Boxing Day Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25. The management was looking towards him as the ideal successor of the great Australian opener, David Warner.

However, since his debut blitz, Konstas has seen a sharp decline in his form. His latest scores in the format read as — 0, 25, 5, 3, 22, 23 and 8. Further, the batter’s mode of dismissal last night has drawn plenty of criticism from former players and commentators. The 19-year-old failed to survive an approximate 40-minute batting session before the stumps of Day 2.

He was chopped down by a shorter outside off-stump delivery, by the Windies pacer Jayden Seales, in the first over of the innings. Former Australian player Greg Blewett pointed out Konstas’ lack of balance while playing the shot.

“Opening the batting in Test match cricket, there’s nowhere to hide. His feet aren’t planted and then he’s throwing his hands at the ball. After he makes contact, his feet are still moving, and that’s not ideal. That suggests to me things aren’t quite right with his balance,” stated Blewett while commentating on the match.

ALSO READ:

However, star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has come forward to support the young Aussie batter. Even after a series of batting failures, the seamer emphasised his own experience to bowl to the youngster and backed Konstas to swiftly turn things around in upcoming matches.

“He got thrown in a tough situation there. He’s such a quick learner. He’s trending in the right direction. Every time I’ve bowled to him in the last few months, he just keeps getting better and better,” opined Hazlewood.

WI vs AUS 2nd Test

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 runners-up, Australia, entered the match with a 1-0 lead over the West Indies. However, an impressive bowling performance from the entire bowling unit, headed by Alzarri Joseph’s four-wicket haul, bundled out the Aussies for 286. A 63-run knock from wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey and Beau Webster’s 60 was the only highlight of Australia in the first innings.

But the Aussies made a fierce comeback in the second innings. Last fixture’s debutant, Brandon King, notched up a gritty 75 runs off 108 deliveries. But veteran spinner Nathan Lyon’s three wickets guided Australia to thrash the Windies’ batting lineup for 253. After the end of Day 2, Australia are at 12/2 with a mere lead of 45 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Greg Blewett
Josh Hazlewood
Sam Konstas
West Indies vs Australia
WI vs AUS
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell showed his bowling expertise during the 26th match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Punjab Kings All-Rounder Shines With the Ball in MLC 2025, but IPL 2026 Retention in Jeopardy

His spell was instrumental in his team’s comprehensive victory in Florida.
10:22 am
Darpan Jain
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Phil Salt was at his threatening best during the Vitality Blast 2025 fixture last night.

RCB Batter Blazes to 80-Run Knock in T20 Blast 2025, Retention for IPL 2026 a Pure Formality

He ended as the leading run-scorer of the game.
8:53 am
Darpan Jain
‘I Don’t Get Regular Chances’ – Akash Deep Opens Up on Playing Second Fiddle After Heroics in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘I Don’t Get Regular Chances’ – India Pacer Opens Up on Playing Second Fiddle After Heroics in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

12:55 am
Chandra Moulee Das
mohammed siraj 6-70 eng vs ind 2nd test day 3

Mohammed Siraj Explains How He Dealt With Absence Of Jasprit Bumrah After Claiming 6-70 In ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The Hyderabad pacer claimed his best figures on English soil
12:18 am
Samarnath Soory
How India Legend Played a Key Role To Ensure India’s U19 Stars Got To Watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live

How India Legend Played a Key Role To Ensure India’s U19 Stars Got To Watch Their ‘Role Models’ during ENG vs IND 2nd Test

11:52 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
yashasvi jaiswal drs timed out ben stokes eng vs ind 2nd test

Furious Ben Stokes Argues With Umpire After Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes DRS After Timer Runs Out in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Jaiswal was on 28 when he was struck on the pads by Josh Tongue
11:19 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.