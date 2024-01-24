'Likely to end inside two days' - India pacer warns England against playing Bazball in Indian conditions

A new-age England team with their 'Bazball' tactic will be eyeing to break the jinx and win a Test series on Indian soil after over a decade.

Team India will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the longest format at home when they lock horns against England in the upcoming five-match Test series. The last time India lost was to The Three Lions itself, back in 2012-13.

Now, with a new-age England team and their 'Bazball' tactic, they will be eyeing to break the jinx and win a Test series on Indian soil after over a decade. During the build-up to the series, England vouched that they will not deviate from their approach solely because of the conditions and intend to take on the Indian bowlers irrespective of how the pitch is.

However, talismanic Indian quick Mohammed Siraj opined that England's highly aggressive approach may not be as effective in subcontinental conditions. Despite the success of England's 'Bazball' strategy, it is anticipated to face its most challenging test yet against rank turners and skilled Indian spinners.

Mohammed Siraj warns England against playing 'Bazball'

Siraj said on JioCinema, “If they try to play Bazball in Indian conditions then I think the match is likely to end inside two days. It is not easy here to hit every ball. The ball turns sometimes, sometimes it stays straight. If they play Bazball here then it is good for us because the match will end quickly."

The right-arm pacer recently displayed exceptional performance in the Rainbow Nation, starting the year with an impressive spell of 6-15. His outstanding efforts resulted in the Proteas being dismissed for 55 in the first innings, enabling India to level the series with a convincing seven-wicket victory at Newlands, Cape Town.

He is excpected to feature in the playing XI alongside Jasprit Bumrah in the series opener in Hyderabad to strengthen the pace department, especially with Mohammed Shami sidelined due to injury.

