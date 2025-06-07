Sonu Yadav Picks Up A Hat-Trick in TNPL 2025: Get To Know Former RCB Player Whose Brother Played for Mumbai Indians

Sonu Yadav took a hat-trick in TNPL 2025, becoming the first player to do so this season. The former RCB player achieved this milestone while playing for Nellai Royal Kings in the third match of the tournament. His hat-trick helped restrict Trichy Grand Cholas to 157 runs in the first innings.

Sonu Yadav Takes A Hat-Trick in TNPL 2025

Sonu Yadav, a right-arm pacer, bowled three overs for 22 runs, taking three wickets, including the hat-trick which came in the final over of the Tricky Grand Cholas innings. The first of these was U Mukilesh, who was out to a slower length ball outside off, edging it onto the stumps.

The second wicket was Saravan Kumar, who was dismissed off a slower full delivery outside off. Kumar tried to hit it to long-off, but the ball was caught. The final wicket came when Yadav bowled another slower ball to J Kousik, who hit it to deep mid-wicket, where the fielder took the catch.

This hat-trick made Sonu Yadav the sixth player in TNPL history to take a hat-trick. His performance helped Nellai Royal Kings restrict the opposition to under 160 runs after a solid cameo from R Rajkumar and a 41 from HI Waseem Ahmed.

Sonu Yadav Is An Ex RCB Squad Player

Sonu Yadav, an all-rounder, was part of the RCB squad in IPL 2023, purchased for 20 lakhs. However, he did not make his IPL debut and went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

His brother, Sanjay Yadav, has also played in the IPL, making his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2022. Sanjay has also been with KKR and SRH, but his appearance for Mumbai remains his only IPL match to date.

Sonu Yadav’s performance in TNPL 2025 puts him back in the spotlight, and his all-round skills could lead to further opportunities in domestic cricket or the IPL. For now, he will continue representing Nellai Royal Kings in TNPL, and his hat-trick has set a solid foundation for the rest of the season.

