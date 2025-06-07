News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
sonu yadav hat-trick tnpl 2025 former rcb player
news

Sonu Yadav Picks Up A Hat-Trick in TNPL 2025: Get To Know Former RCB Player Whose Brother Played for Mumbai Indians

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: June 7, 2025 - 3 min read
sonu yadav hat-trick tnpl 2025 former rcb player

Sonu Yadav took a hat-trick in TNPL 2025, becoming the first player to do so this season. The former RCB player achieved this milestone while playing for Nellai Royal Kings in the third match of the tournament. His hat-trick helped restrict Trichy Grand Cholas to 157 runs in the first innings.

Sonu Yadav Takes A Hat-Trick in TNPL 2025

Sonu Yadav, a right-arm pacer, bowled three overs for 22 runs, taking three wickets, including the hat-trick which came in the final over of the Tricky Grand Cholas innings. The first of these was U Mukilesh, who was out to a slower length ball outside off, edging it onto the stumps.

The second wicket was Saravan Kumar, who was dismissed off a slower full delivery outside off. Kumar tried to hit it to long-off, but the ball was caught. The final wicket came when Yadav bowled another slower ball to J Kousik, who hit it to deep mid-wicket, where the fielder took the catch.

This hat-trick made Sonu Yadav the sixth player in TNPL history to take a hat-trick. His performance helped Nellai Royal Kings restrict the opposition to under 160 runs after a solid cameo from R Rajkumar and a 41 from HI Waseem Ahmed.

WATCH SONU YADAV TAKE THE HAT-TRICK HERE:

ALSO READ:

Sonu Yadav Is An Ex RCB Squad Player

Sonu Yadav, an all-rounder, was part of the RCB squad in IPL 2023, purchased for 20 lakhs. However, he did not make his IPL debut and went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

His brother, Sanjay Yadav, has also played in the IPL, making his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2022. Sanjay has also been with KKR and SRH, but his appearance for Mumbai remains his only IPL match to date.

Sonu Yadav’s performance in TNPL 2025 puts him back in the spotlight, and his all-round skills could lead to further opportunities in domestic cricket or the IPL. For now, he will continue representing Nellai Royal Kings in TNPL, and his hat-trick has set a solid foundation for the rest of the season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sanjay Yadav
Sonu Yadav
TNPL 2025
CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

Related posts

‘Can’t Let Them Enter’: Ashwin Names Team RCB Should Avoid Facing if They Have To Win IPL 2025 Final

RCB Overseas Batter Cleans Up Andre Russell in ENG vs WI T20I To Showcase All-Round Potential

England won the first T20I by 21 runs
10:06 pm
Samarnath Soory
Discarded Australia Opener Marcus Harris Could Push Out Sam Konstas in Australia Squad for WTC 2025 final

Ominous Signs for South Africa As Australia Batter Gets Ready for WTC 2025 Final After Successful County Stint

The youngster was sidelined due to a lower-back stress fracture
8:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
Saurashtra Pro T20 League Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch This Regional Cricket Tournament?

Saurashtra Pro T20 League Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch This Regional Cricket Tournament?

The fourth edition of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League has started from June 7.
7:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
England Veteran to Take a Break From Domestic Cricket, Available for India Series

England Veteran to Take a Break From Domestic Cricket, Available for India Series

Reports suggest that English spinner Sophie Ecclestone is healing from a quad injury.
7:54 pm
Amogh Bodas
Sai Sudharsan No.3 ENG vs IND Test series India playing xi

Sai Sudharsan Backed For No.3 Role in England Tests by Former Australia Captain

In a total of 29 FC outings, the 23-year-old batter has amassed 1957 runs at an average of 39.93 ever since his debut in 2022.
6:26 pm
Ashish Satyam
Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Ft. RCB Star Jitesh Sharma?

Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Ft. RCB Star Jitesh Sharma

This is the inaugural edition of the 20-over domestic league.
6:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.