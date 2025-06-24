News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
SRH Six-Hitting Sensation Slams Quickfire 40 As Gujarat Titans Star-Led Bhopal Leopards Win MP T20 League 2025 Final
news

SRH Six-Hitting Sensation Slams Quickfire 40 As Gujarat Titans Star-Led Bhopal Leopards Win MP T20 League 2025 Final

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 25, 2025
2 min read
SRH Six-Hitting Sensation Slams Quickfire 40 As Gujarat Titans Star-Led Bhopal Leopards Win MP T20 League 2025 Final

The Bhopal Leopards won their maiden Madhya Pradesh League (MP T20 League 2025) title after outclassing the Chambal Ghariyals in the summit clash. Led by Gujarat Titans (GT) star Arshad Khan, the Leopards sealed a thrilling contest in the last over by a narrow margin of two runs.

Apart from his captaincy, Arshad also delivered with the ball, picking two wickets while leaking only 21 runs from his four overs.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Another Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) star, Aniket Verma of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), played a crucial knock with the bat. The SRH six-hitting sensation blasted a quickfire 40 off 24 balls, which comprised four maximums.

ALSO READ:

Bhopal Leopards outclass Chambal Ghariyals in a thrilling MP T20 League 2025 Final

Speaking about the game, the Leopards batted first and were dealt an early blow in the first over after they lost opener Shivang Kumar cheaply for 1. It was then the pair of Yash Dubey (24 off 21) and Goutam Raghuwanshi (48 off 28) who stitched a fifty-plus stand to make amends for the early setback. SRH star Aniket Verma next walked out at No.4 and continued the attacking momentum but a late fightback from the Ghariyals bowlers bundled them out for 156.

Coming to the chase, the Chambal outfit were rocked by early wickets, getting reduced to 10 for 3 in the third over. Captain Subham Sharma (51 off 45) then took over the onus with a fifty but they kept losing wickets from the other end. There was a faint hope when Tripuresh Singh hit another half-century lower down the order but a tidy final over from Roshan Kewat saw him defend 13 runs, leaking only 10 to help the Leopards win the marquee contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Aniket Verma
Arshad Khan
Bhopal Leopards
Gujarat Titans
MP T20 League 2025
SRH
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Is Jasprit Bumrah Injured? Why Didn't India Bowl Ace Pacer In The Final Few Overs of ENG vs IND Test At Headingley?

Is Jasprit Bumrah Injured? Why Didn’t India Bowl Ace Pacer In The Final Few Overs of ENG vs IND Test At Headingley?

11:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Who Could Be Bangladesh Test Captain if Najmul Hossain Shanto Steps Aside

Who Could Be Bangladesh Test Captain if Najmul Hossain Shanto Steps Aside?

Najmul Hossain Shanto is reportedly likely to step down as Bangladesh Test captain soon.
10:17 pm
Vishnu PN
ENG vs IND 1st Test Shardul Thakur RIshabh Pant Jasprit Bumrah

Why Were India Denied A Ball Change For Long By Umpires During England Second Innings In Headingley?

Indian players including skipper Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah requested for a ball change on four occasions within 27 years on last day.
9:45 pm
Aditya Ighe
India U19 vs England Youth Side Update: CSK, Rajasthan Royals Youngsters Struggle, All-Rounder Kanishk Chouhan Shines in 400-Plus Total

India U19 vs England Youth Side Update: CSK, Rajasthan Royals Youngsters Struggle, All-Rounder Kanishk Chouhan Shines in 400-Plus Total

8:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
mohammed siraj vs ben duckett 1st test eng vs ind

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage in Friendly War of Words On Day 5 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

England openers were cruising in chase of 371
7:43 pm
Samarnath Soory
yashasvi jaiswal dropped catches eng vs ind 1st test ashwin explains

Ashwin Explains Why Yashasvi Jaiswal Dropped Multiple Catches in The Slip Cordon in ENG vs IND 1st Test

7:12 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.