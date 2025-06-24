SRH Six-Hitting Sensation Slams Quickfire 40 As Gujarat Titans Star-Led Bhopal Leopards Win MP T20 League 2025 Final

The Bhopal Leopards won their maiden Madhya Pradesh League (MP T20 League 2025) title after outclassing the Chambal Ghariyals in the summit clash. Led by Gujarat Titans (GT) star Arshad Khan, the Leopards sealed a thrilling contest in the last over by a narrow margin of two runs.

Apart from his captaincy, Arshad also delivered with the ball, picking two wickets while leaking only 21 runs from his four overs.

Another Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) star, Aniket Verma of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), played a crucial knock with the bat. The SRH six-hitting sensation blasted a quickfire 40 off 24 balls, which comprised four maximums.

Bhopal Leopards outclass Chambal Ghariyals in a thrilling MP T20 League 2025 Final

Speaking about the game, the Leopards batted first and were dealt an early blow in the first over after they lost opener Shivang Kumar cheaply for 1. It was then the pair of Yash Dubey (24 off 21) and Goutam Raghuwanshi (48 off 28) who stitched a fifty-plus stand to make amends for the early setback. SRH star Aniket Verma next walked out at No.4 and continued the attacking momentum but a late fightback from the Ghariyals bowlers bundled them out for 156.

Coming to the chase, the Chambal outfit were rocked by early wickets, getting reduced to 10 for 3 in the third over. Captain Subham Sharma (51 off 45) then took over the onus with a fifty but they kept losing wickets from the other end. There was a faint hope when Tripuresh Singh hit another half-century lower down the order but a tidy final over from Roshan Kewat saw him defend 13 runs, leaking only 10 to help the Leopards win the marquee contest.

