Star Central Zone Batter Expresses Dream to Represent India After His 194 in Duleep Trophy 2025 Final

The Central Zone youngster, Yash Rathod, has made the headlines after notching up a huge 194 in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025 Final. The southpaw finished Day 2 of the final showdown with a sublime century (137*) alongside the team’s captain, Rajat Patidar, who continued his red-hot form to put up yet another spectacular ton (101) after bundling out the South Zone for just 149.

Yash Rathod Draws Roadmap to Play for India

Following this remarkable feat, the 25-year-old is now looking forward to playing for India A, which he believes would work as a gateway to his dream of featuring in the national cricket team. The Vidarbha player also spoke about his interest in playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but emphasised more on his route to don the Indian jersey in all three formats.

“I have the belief it [playing all three formats] will happen. I also obviously want to play IPL, but my immediate goal is to prepare myself for Irani Trophy as that is also a big stage. I want to play for India, but to reach there, India A is my first step,” he said to ESPN Cricinfo.

The batter continued his gritty knock on Day 3 as well and was on the verge of scoring a double-hundred. But an outside off-stump delivery off Gurjapneet Singh knocked over his stumps to put an end to a remarkable Final-match knock. Rathod’s extraordinary innings included a total of 17 boundaries and two sixes. However, after his dismissal on 500/6, the lower-order folded for just 11 runs in the next 4.3 overs.

“It was very disappointing. I have been trying to get a double-century for a while. Last year, I scored five centuries, but being a No.5 batter, it becomes tough to score a 200 as you end your innings mostly with tailenders. Today, I had a chance to score a double ton on such a big stage. It was quite disappointing to not score those six runs but again, very grateful for 194,” stated the batter.

Which Teams Might Eye Rathod in IPL 2026 Auction

The southpaw had previously registered for the IPL 2020 auction. But a promising show in the Duleep Trophy 2025 Final, backed by 2,531 runs in 44 domestic fixtures (including First-Class and List A matches), laced with nine centuries and 10 fifty-plus scores, might earn Rathod his maiden IPL deal in the upcoming 2026 player auction.

Several franchises might keep an eye on the player to rope him in for the IPL 2026. Teams like the Gujarat Titans (GT), the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and the Rajasthan Royals (RR), who might be on the lookout for an Indian batting option in the middle-order, may opt to acquire the Vidarbha youngster in the IPL 2026 auction.

