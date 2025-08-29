News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
England speedster Mark Wood set for return ahead of Ashes 2025
news

Star England Pacer Set To Return With Country Championship Ahead of Ashes 2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 29, 2025
3 min read

He has been out of action since the Champions Trophy.

England speedster Mark Wood set for return ahead of Ashes 2025

The Ashes 2025 is less than three months away and both rivals are giving their all in its preparation. England fast bowler Mark Wood is set to feature in the County Championship for Durham next month to get into the rhythm for the tour Down Under.

Mark Wood Set For Return Ahead of Ashes 2025

This will mark his return to competitive cricket, having been on the sidelines since the Champions Trophy due to a knee injury. Mark Wood had to undergo a surgery on his left knee in April.

He was earlier expected to make his return with the fifth Test against India. However, another setback meant that some fluid needed to be taken out of his knee and his return was delayed further. He was then expected to feature in the white-ball series against South Africa in September but was left out of it.

Durham, who are currently ninth in Division One, will play their last three games in September. They will face Essex (September 8), Worcestershire (September 15), and Yorkshire (September 24). Wood is unlikely to feature in the Essex game but should be in against Worcestershire. As for his availability for the Yorkshire fixture, it will depend on how his knee holds up.

“I’m hoping to play for Durham as there are a couple of games in September – so I’ll try and play one or two of those,” Wood told the Stick to Cricket podcast.

England are careful in managing his return to action as they did with Jofra Archer. Wood will have a key role to play when they tour Australia later this year. The team management has been looking after him well but it was Wood who pushed for some competitive action.

“But I said to Baz McCullum, I can’t just bowl to a net for four months, I’ll go insane. There’s a bowling camp in Loughborough in a tent – getting acclimatised there ready for Perth – then I’ll go over to Perth early with a couple of bowlers. We’ll arrive about a week early to prepare and get acclimatised,” he added.

READ MORE:

England To Bank On Pace In The Ashes 2025

England haven’t had a great time in Australia on recent tours. They have lost 14 out of 15 matches on the last three ashes Down Under. They desperately want to change it and have higher hopes from the current team.

Head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have put a impetus on having bowlers with good pace. On Australian pitches, bowlers need to have pace to make an impact.

Wood and Archer will be the two most important players for England on the tour as both of them can bowl at rapid pace consistently. Apart from them, England will also have Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Gus Atkinson. The series scoreline could depend on how well their pace attack does.

Ashes 2025
England
England tour of Australia
Mark Wood
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

RCB Star Tim Seifert Smashes Match Winning Fifty in CPL 2025, Strengthens Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

RCB Star Smashes Match Winning Fifty in CPL 2025, Strengthens Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He has scored 152 runs in four innings of CPL 2025.
9:52 am
Sagar Paul
Unsold Last Year, Former KKR Pacer Shivam Mavi Sizzles With All-Round Display of 28(11) and 4/22 To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026 Auction

Unsold Last Year, Former KKR Pacer Sizzles With All-Round Display To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026 Auction

12:34 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Mandeep Singh Tripura Ranji Trophy Vijay Hazare Trophy Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Former Punjab Kings Star Leaves Team Ahead of 2024-25 Domestic Season Despite No Clarity of New Team

He led Tripura in all formats during the 2024-25 season.
11:27 pm
Aditya Ighe
Will Former South Africa Captain Dane Van Niekerk Be Make the Cut for Women’s World Cup 2025?

Will Former South Africa Captain Dane Van Niekerk Make the Cut for Women’s World Cup 2025?

11:48 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
England vs South Africa Ashwell Prince Ryan Rickleton

South Africa Batting Coach Issues Warning to England, Reveals Proteas’ New Approach in ODIs After Rule Change

South Africa are coming on the back of an ODI series win against Australia.
11:25 pm
Aditya Ighe
AFG vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan and Pakistan T20I Series in India?

AFG vs PAK Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch UAE, Afghanistan, and Pakistan T20I Tri-Series in India?

The tri-nation series will begin on August 29.
9:42 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.